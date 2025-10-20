  • home icon
  "My opinion is nowhere near this controversial": Model Avary Hutzelman shocked by massive hate storm over Angel Reese and Suni Lee Victoria's Secret comments

“My opinion is nowhere near this controversial”: Model Avary Hutzelman shocked by massive hate storm over Angel Reese and Suni Lee Victoria’s Secret comments

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 20, 2025 16:52 GMT
Model Avary Hutzelman shocked by massive hate storm over Angel Reese and Suni Lee Victoria's Secret comments (Photos: IMAGN and Instagram @avary.hutzelman)
Model Avary Hutzelman shocked by massive hate storm over Angel Reese and Suni Lee Victoria’s Secret comments (Photos: IMAGN and Instagram @avary.hutzelman)

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese became the first professional athlete to model for Victoria Secret during its 2025 fashion show. Professional model and veteran of the New York Fashion Week Avary Hutzelman criticized the casting decision of Reese and gymnast Suni Lee, where she expressed her frustration that traditional modelling credentials are being bypassed in favour of celebrities and athletes.

Hutzelman was shocked at the online criticism she received from her comments. She posted her response to the massive hate storm on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

“My opinion/post is nowhere near this controversial. This post has racked up the most comments out of any of @spiritualword's recent posts. Shocked at the 1,000s of cruel comments and dms I'm getting all because of MY OPINION of MY CAREER FIELD.”
Avary Hutzelman's comment about her criticism of the use of Angel Reese and Suni Lee as models for Victoria's Secret (Photo: Instagram @avary.hutzelman)
Avary Hutzelman’s comment about her criticism of the use of Angel Reese and Suni Lee as models for Victoria’s Secret (Photo: Instagram @avary.hutzelman)

In her runway debut, Angel Reese wore a pink floral lingerie set with a large floral/tulle shawl. The second outfit included angel wings, a cut-out tee over lingerie and silver/white accents.

Suni Lee, on the other hand, represented the VS Pink segment of the show. She wore a sporty-glam look, a pink sports bra with “PINK” branding, black short shorts and a zip-up pink hoodie with miniature wings sewn in/back-detail.

Angel Reese on why she doesn’t speak to the media before games

Angel Reese spoke to Taylor Rooks on Thursday on why she has refused to speak to the media before games.

"Even before the game, I'm terrified of what the media is about to ask. It could be the nicest question, but it's going to get flipped or put into a different light and perspective," Reese said.
"I don't wanna do an interview with anybody," the former LSU star continued. "I'd rather take the fine sometimes rather than talking to the media."
Reese was fined $1,000 for not making herself available to media interviews following a game vs. the Indiana Fever on June 1, 2024. The Sky was also fined $5,000 for failing to ensure media access.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

