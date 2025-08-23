New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream prediction and betting tips - Aug. 23 | 2025 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty travel south on Saturday to face the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this term, with the Liberty winning two of their last three contests.

Both teams come into this matchup with contrasting results. The Liberty fell 91-85 to the Chicago Sky at Barclays Center, while the Dream edged the Minnesota Lynx 75-73 on Thursday. Their recent form is also contrasting, with New York splitting its last 10 games, 5-5, while Atlanta has gone 8-2.

In the standings, the two teams remain close as they battle for the No. 2 seed. The Liberty (22-14), who held that spot for much of the season, have slipped to fifth, while the Dream have overtaken them to second.

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream game details and odds

The Eastern Conference matchup between the New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT). The game will air nationally on CBS and will also be available to stream live on the FuboTV app.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline New York Liberty +4.5 o161.5 (-115) +165 Atlanta Dream -4.5 u161.5 (-105) -195

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream preview

The Liberty have endured a tough season in its bid to retain the WNBA crown. After a great start to the season, winning nine of their first 10 games, the Liberty fell apart due to injuries to key players. Boasting a 17-9 record at the end of July, New York has suffered a horrid time in August, winning and losing five games each and dropping to fifth in the standings.

Despite retaining their Big 3 of Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Breana Stewart, the latter two have missed a chunk of games with injuries. In their absence, Ionescu has burdened the load and is the team's highest scorer, averaging 19.0 points and 4.3 rebounds.

The Dream, meanwhile, have been consistent throughout the season, dropping only occasional games. After a rocky 2-2 start, Atlanta built momentum, never losing more than two consecutive matches. Their steady performances early on continued into August, winning seven games, including their latest triumph over league leaders Minnesota Lynx.

They have been led by All-Star guard Allisha Gray in scoring, averaging 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Gray has played every game this season, logging 35.3 minutes per contest. Rhyne Howard and Brittney Girner have supported the guard but have struggled with injuries.

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream predicted lineups

The Liberty enter the contest with Breanna Stewart, Isabelle Harisson and Nyara Sabally out with injuries, while Sabrina Ionescu is listed as questionable. In their absence, the following team should start against the Dream:

Position Starter PG Natasha Cloud SG Marine Johannes SF Leonie Fiebich PF Emma Meesseman C Jonquel Jones

The Dream's injury report only features Jordin Canada, and their starting five should include the following:

Position Starter PG Te Hina PaoPao SG Allisha Gray SF Rhyne Howard PF Naz Hillmon C Brittney Griner

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream betting tips

Jonquel Jones should be the favored pick for the Liberty against the Dream. The center will receive extended minutes in the backcourt due to Breanna Stewart and Nyara Sabally's absence and enters this game after a 25-point performance. Offering odds of -120 for over 16.5 points scored, Jones is a great pick for bettors.

Meanwhile, Allisha Gray should have a great game against the Liberty. After dropping 27 points against the Lynx in her last game, the guard's -125 odds for over 17.5 points are a great return.

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream prediction

The Liberty and the Dream are set to provide an entertaining game to audiences on Saturday, and it will be a tough one to predict. However, with their current form and the home court advantage, the Dream should oust the Liberty and cement their spot as the second seed.

Our prediction: The Dream to win

