New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips - June 29 | 2025 WNBA season

WNBA fans should brace for a high-energy clash as the defending champs, the New York Liberty, head to Atlanta for a matchup against the Dream on Sunday night. The clash features two top-four squads both looking to bounce back from recent losses.

New York enters the game after a 106-91 defeat to the Phoenix Mercury, marking their fourth loss of the season. The Dream, meanwhile,, are riding a two-game losing streak, having fallen by 13 to the Dallas Wings and dropped an overtime heartbreaker to the Minnesota Lynx by four.

Here’s a preview of Saturday’s New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream game, scheduled to tip off 3 p.m. ET at Gateway Center Arena in Georgia.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Liberty (-150) vs Dream (+122)

Spread: Liberty -3.5 (-110) vs Dream +3.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Liberty o166.5 (-110) vs Dream u166.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream preview

This marks the second meeting between these two playoff hopefuls, with the Liberty taking the first one 86-81 in the Commissioner’s Cup earlier this month. In that game, Sabrina Ionescu erupted for 34 points and Breanna Stewart added 23, overcoming a Dream squad that had four players in double figures and two others scoring nine apiece.

However, this matchup will feature notable roster changes, with the Liberty missing Jonquel Jones, who’s out with a sprained ankle and expected to miss over a month. In their previous game, Jones logged a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Since that first contest, the Liberty have dropped three more games, yet they’ve remained competitive despite being without both Jones and Leonie Fiebich, who is currently playing for Germany in EuroBasket.

Meanwhile, the Dream have had their full lineup available, but their offense has sputtered during the recent skid, having posted the second-lowest offensive rating in that span. Coincidentally, the Liberty have registered the league’s worst defensive rating over the same stretch.

With both teams eager to get back on track, this matchup has the potential to be electric.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups

Liberty

G - Natasha Cloud | G - Sabrina Ionescu | F - Rebekah Gardner | F - Breanna Stewart | C - Nyara Sabally

Dream

G - Jordin Canada | G - Allisha Gray | F - Rhyne Howard | F - Brionna Jones | C - Brittney Griner

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream betting tips

Breanna Stewart O/U 20.5 points – Take the over.

Allisha Gray O/U 17.5 points– Take the over.

Rhyne Howard O/U 17.5 points– Take the under.

Sabrina Ionescu O/U 17.5 points– Take the over.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream prediction

We’re backing the Liberty to come out on top, taking advantage of a Dream squad that’s had trouble closing out games recently.

Our prediction: Liberty win by 8.

