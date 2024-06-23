New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Preview and Prediction for June 23 | 2024 WNBA Regular Season

The New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream matchup is one of the four WNBA regular-season games scheduled for Sunday. This will also be the two teams’ second matchup of the season, with New York previously winning 78-61 on June 6.

The Liberty have had a dominating season so far and are second overall with a 14-3 record. They have won two games on the trot. Meanwhile, the Dream are just behind New York in the Eastern Conference, but there’s a huge gap in the wins column as Atlanta owns a 6-8 record, good for seventh overall. It has lost two games straight.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream game details and odds

The New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream game is scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 23, at Gateway Center Arena. The game will be broadcast on Peachtree Sports Network and WWOR-My9. It will also be streamed live on Liberty Live and WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Liberty (-450) vs. Dream (+330)

Spread: Liberty (-9) vs. Dream (+9)

Total (O/U): Liberty -110 (o162) vs. Dream -110 (u162)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream preview

The two teams have met 59 times in the regular season, with New York dominating the series 37-22 so far. It is on a three-game win streak dating back to 2023. The Liberty have won seven of the past 10 regular-season games between the two teams.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream starting lineups

As per the Liberty’s injury report, they will be without Nyara Sabally (back injury), Courtney Vandersllot (personal reasons) and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (knee injury). Liberty coach Sandy Brondello should start:

PG: Sabrina Ionescu SG: Leonie Fiebich SF: Breanna Stewart PF: Kayla Thornton C: Jonquel Jones

New York’s key bench players on Sunday should be Ivana Dojkic and Kennedy Burke.

Rhyne Howard (ankle) is out for the Dream on Sunday. Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright should start:

PG: Allisha Gray SG: Haley Jones SF: Nia Coffey PF: Cheyenne Parker C: Tina Charles

Atlanta’s key contributors off the bench could be Crystal Dangerfield, Aerial Powers, Jordin Canada and Naz Hillmon.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream prediction

Despite playing on the road, the Liberty are heavily favored to win this game. Seeing their dominating performance so far this season, we predict New York to cover the spread for a win. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total going past 162 points.