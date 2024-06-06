New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Preview and Prediction for June 6 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream matchup is one of the two WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games scheduled for Thursday. The Liberty have dominated the in-season tournament so far with two wins, while the Dream have suffered a loss.

New York has the second-best record in the league at 8-2 and are second in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta is third in the East with a 4-3 record.

With the Commissioner’s Cup final on June 25, the Liberty have a good chance to make it there. They need to be perfect, however, as they will need to go past the Connecticut Sun who are yet to lose a game this season.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream game details and odd

The New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 6, at Gateway Center Arena. The game will be broadcast live on PeachtreeTV, Peachtree Sports Network, WWOR-My9 and Liberty Live. It will also be streamed live on WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Liberty (-275) vs. Dream (+225)

Spread: Liberty (-6) vs. Dream (+6)

Total (O/U): Liberty -110 (o163.5) vs. Dream -110 (u163.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream preview

The two teams have met 63 times since 2008. New York leads the series with 36 wins, while Atlanta has won 27 games. They met four times in the 2023 season; the Liberty won three games, while the Dream won one. Thursday’s game will be the first meeting between the two Eastern Conference teams this season.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream injury reports and starting lineups

The Liberty will be without Nyara Sabally as she has been ruled out of Thursday’s game with a back injury. New York coach Sandy Brondello should start:

PG: Sabrina ionescu SG: Courtney Vandersloot SF: Breanna Stewart PF: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton C: Jonquel Jones

New York’s key contributors off of the bench should be Kayla Thornton, Kennedy Burke and Leonie Fiebich.

The Dream will be without Jordin Canada (hand). Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright should start:

PG: Rhyne Howard SG: Haley Jones SF: Allisha Gray PF: Cheyenne Parker C: Tina Charles

The Dream’s key contributors off of the bench should be Nia Coffey, Crystal Dangerfield, Naz Hillmon and Aerial Powers.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream prediction

Despite being on the road, the Liberty are favored to win this game and rightly so. Even though the two teams are separated by just one spot in the Eastern Conference standings, that might not portray the true picture as New York has been far dominant to start the season.

The Liberty should cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total surpassing 163.5 points.