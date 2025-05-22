  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 22 | WNBA 2025 season

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 22 | WNBA 2025 season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified May 22, 2025 10:36 GMT
WNBA: New York Liberty at Chicago Sky - Source: Imagn
New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 22 | WNBA 2025 season (Image: IMAGN)

The Chicago Sky host the New York Liberty on Thursday for their first encounter of the 2025 WNBA season. The Liberty went 3-1 against the Sky in their 2024 matchups, winning their last three meetings.

Ad

New York debuted their 2025 campaign with a 78-92 home victory against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. Natasha Cloud led their victory charge with 22 points, six rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks, while Breanna Stewart led their scoring with 25 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago kicked off their season with a 93-58 road loss to the Indiana Fever on Saturday. Angel Reese led their losing effort in the game with her double-double performance of 12 points, 17 rebounds and an assist.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The upcoming matchup will see the reigning champions look to go 2-0, while the Sky hope to clinch their first win of the season.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Injury Reports

Liberty injury report for May 22

The New York Liberty have Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Ivana Dojkic, Seehia Ridard, Raquel Carrera and Annika Soltau listed on their injury report as out for the season.

Ad
PlayerStatusInjury
Betnijah Laney-HamiltonOut (OFS)Knee
Ivana DojkicOut (OFS)Not Injury Related
Seehia RidardOut (OFS)Personal
Raquel CarreraOut (OFS)Personal
Annika SoltauOut (OFS)Not Injury Related
Ad

Sky injury report for May 22

Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky have Moriah Jefferson listed as out for the game while Ajsa Sivka is out for the season.

PlayerStatusInjury
Moriah JeffersonOutLeg
Ajsa SivkaOut (OFS)Not Injury Related
Ad

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Starting lineups and depth charts

Liberty starting lineup and depth chart for May 22

The Liberty are expected to use a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Natasha Cloud (G), Breanna Stewart (F), Leonie Fiebich (F) and Jonquel Jones (C) for the upcoming matchup.

GuardForwardCenter
Sabrina IonescuBreanna StewartJonquel Jones
Natasha CloudLeonie Fiebich
Nyara Sabally
Marine Johannes
Kennedy Burke
Rebekah GardnerNyara Sabally
Marquesha DavisIsabelle Harrison
Jaylyn Sherrod

Ad

Sky starting lineup and depth chart for May 22

On the other hand, the Sky will likely deploy a starting lineup of Ariel Atkins (G), Courtney Vandersloot (G), Kia Nurse (G), Angel Reese (F) and Kamilla Cardoso (C).

GuardForwardCenter
Ariel AtkinsAngel ReeseKamilla Cardoso
Courtney VanderslootRebecca Allen
Elizabeth Williams
Kia Nurse
Michaela Onyenwere
Rachel Banham
Elizabeth Williams
Hailey Van LithMaddy Westbeld
Ad

How to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky?

The Liberty-Sky matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The game will be broadcast locally on The U and WWOR. Fans can also stream it live on Liberty Live, FuboTV or WNBA League Pass.

About the author
Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.

As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.

Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications