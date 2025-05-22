New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 22 | WNBA 2025 season

The Chicago Sky host the New York Liberty on Thursday for their first encounter of the 2025 WNBA season. The Liberty went 3-1 against the Sky in their 2024 matchups, winning their last three meetings.
New York debuted their 2025 campaign with a 78-92 home victory against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. Natasha Cloud led their victory charge with 22 points, six rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks, while Breanna Stewart led their scoring with 25 points.
Meanwhile, Chicago kicked off their season with a 93-58 road loss to the Indiana Fever on Saturday. Angel Reese led their losing effort in the game with her double-double performance of 12 points, 17 rebounds and an assist.
The upcoming matchup will see the reigning champions look to go 2-0, while the Sky hope to clinch their first win of the season.
New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Injury Reports
Liberty injury report for May 22
The New York Liberty have Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Ivana Dojkic, Seehia Ridard, Raquel Carrera and Annika Soltau listed on their injury report as out for the season.
Sky injury report for May 22
Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky have Moriah Jefferson listed as out for the game while Ajsa Sivka is out for the season.
New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Starting lineups and depth charts
Liberty starting lineup and depth chart for May 22
The Liberty are expected to use a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Natasha Cloud (G), Breanna Stewart (F), Leonie Fiebich (F) and Jonquel Jones (C) for the upcoming matchup.
Sky starting lineup and depth chart for May 22
On the other hand, the Sky will likely deploy a starting lineup of Ariel Atkins (G), Courtney Vandersloot (G), Kia Nurse (G), Angel Reese (F) and Kamilla Cardoso (C).
How to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky?
The Liberty-Sky matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The game will be broadcast locally on The U and WWOR. Fans can also stream it live on Liberty Live, FuboTV or WNBA League Pass.