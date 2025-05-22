New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 22 | WNBA 2025 season

The Chicago Sky host the New York Liberty on Thursday for their first encounter of the 2025 WNBA season. The Liberty went 3-1 against the Sky in their 2024 matchups, winning their last three meetings.

Ad

New York debuted their 2025 campaign with a 78-92 home victory against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday. Natasha Cloud led their victory charge with 22 points, six rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks, while Breanna Stewart led their scoring with 25 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago kicked off their season with a 93-58 road loss to the Indiana Fever on Saturday. Angel Reese led their losing effort in the game with her double-double performance of 12 points, 17 rebounds and an assist.

Ad

Trending

The upcoming matchup will see the reigning champions look to go 2-0, while the Sky hope to clinch their first win of the season.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Injury Reports

Liberty injury report for May 22

The New York Liberty have Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Ivana Dojkic, Seehia Ridard, Raquel Carrera and Annika Soltau listed on their injury report as out for the season.

Ad

Player Status Injury Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Out (OFS) Knee Ivana Dojkic Out (OFS) Not Injury Related Seehia Ridard Out (OFS) Personal Raquel Carrera Out (OFS) Personal Annika Soltau Out (OFS) Not Injury Related

Ad

Sky injury report for May 22

Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky have Moriah Jefferson listed as out for the game while Ajsa Sivka is out for the season.

Player Status Injury Moriah Jefferson Out Leg Ajsa Sivka Out (OFS) Not Injury Related

Ad

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Starting lineups and depth charts

Liberty starting lineup and depth chart for May 22

The Liberty are expected to use a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Natasha Cloud (G), Breanna Stewart (F), Leonie Fiebich (F) and Jonquel Jones (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Guard Forward Center Sabrina Ionescu Breanna Stewart Jonquel Jones Natasha Cloud Leonie Fiebich

Nyara Sabally Marine Johannes

Kennedy Burke

Rebekah Gardner Nyara Sabally

Marquesha Davis Isabelle Harrison

Jaylyn Sherrod





Ad

Sky starting lineup and depth chart for May 22

On the other hand, the Sky will likely deploy a starting lineup of Ariel Atkins (G), Courtney Vandersloot (G), Kia Nurse (G), Angel Reese (F) and Kamilla Cardoso (C).

Guard Forward Center Ariel Atkins Angel Reese Kamilla Cardoso Courtney Vandersloot Rebecca Allen

Elizabeth Williams Kia Nurse

Michaela Onyenwere

Rachel Banham

Elizabeth Williams

Hailey Van Lith Maddy Westbeld



Ad

How to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky?

The Liberty-Sky matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The game will be broadcast locally on The U and WWOR. Fans can also stream it live on Liberty Live, FuboTV or WNBA League Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More