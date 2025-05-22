New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Prediction and Betting Tips - May 20 | 2025 WNBA season

The New York Liberty will be visiting the Chicago Sky on Thursday, May 22. The Liberty, the reigning WNBA champions, is coming off a season-opening win against the Las Vegas Aces, while the Sky lost against the Indiana Fever to start the year.
In Liberty’s opener, Breanna Stewart led the team with 25 points against the Aces, whose squad won the 2022 and 2023 WNBA titles. Meanwhile, the Sky leaned on sophomore Angel Reese, who had 12 points and 17 rebounds against the Fever in a loss.
Last year, the Liberty topped the standings with a 32-8 win-loss record, before winning it all after beating the Minnesota Lynx in the finals. Meanwhile, the Sky missed out on the playoffs last year after winning just 13 games to finish in the 10th spot.
New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky game details and odds
The game between the Liberty and the Sky takes place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago and will tip off at 8 PM Eastern Time. It will be available via The U, WCIU, and 670 The Score and can be streamed via FuboTV.
Moneyline: Liberty (-650) vs Sky (+500)
Spread: Liberty (-10) vs Sky (+11.5)
Total (O/U): Liberty -110 (o163.5) vs Sky -110 (u163.5)
New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky betting tips
The New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart had a good start to the WNBA season against the Aces. The bruising forward is expected to lead the Liberty once more against the Sky. It is safe to bet her to go over 25 points once more.
Meanwhile, her co-star Sabrina Ionescu struggled to start the season with eight points. Once she gets going, the Liberty could see an uptick in offense. Expect her to score more than 15 points against the Sky as she looks to bounce back from a lackluster start.
Angel Reese has again dominated the rebounding for the Sky. However, against the Liberty, which has a solid frontcourt unit, Reese could struggle taking down rebounds. She is predicted to go under 10 rebounds against the Liberty.
New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky prediction
The Liberty looked like a championship team in their matchup against the Las Vegas Aces in their season opener. We are predicting that the Liberty will win by double digits against the Sky.