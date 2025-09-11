New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 11 | 2025 WNBA Season 

Following a three-game road trip, the Chicago Sky play their final regular-season game at Wintrust Arena on Thursday when they host the New York Liberty. Thursday’s contest will mark the fourth meeting between the two teams, with the Liberty leading the regular season series 2-1.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips & Prediction

The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). The live telecast will be available on NBA TV, The U, WWOR and Liberty Live. Fans can also watch the contest via live stream on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Liberty (-800) vs Sky (+575)

Odds: Liberty (-12.5 -110) vs Sky (+12.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Liberty (o157 -111) vs Sky (u157 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

The first Liberty-Sky matchup of the 2025 season took place on May 22 at Wintrust Arena, with the defending champions securing a dominant 99-74 win. Natasha Cloud stepped up as the top scorer with 18 points. Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart also made their presence felt, combining for 28 points on 47% shooting.

The Liberty clinched an even more lopsided victory in their subsequent matchup on June 10. Angel Reese had a strong game for Chicago, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds, but her performance was overshadowed by Ionescu’s 23 points and seven assists. Kennedy Burke added a spark off the bench with 15 points, helping New York win 85-66.

Chicago finally snapped their losing streak against the Liberty on Aug. 21. This time, it was the Sky’s frontcourt that carried most of the load. Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso each recorded a double-double, combining 43 points and 25 rebounds in the 91-85 win.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Predicted Starting Lineups

Liberty

PG: Sabrina Ionsecu | SG: Natasha Cloud | SF: Leonie Fiebich | PF: Breanna Stewart | C: Jonquel Jones

Sky

PG: Rachel Banham | SG: Rebecca Allen | SF: Leonie Fiebich | PF: Michaela Onyenwere | C: Kamilla Cardoso

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Prediction

The Chicago Sky has struggled all season long, placing second last in the standings with a 10-33 record. To make matters worse, the team is also set to be without Ariel Atkins, Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith, Elizabeth Williams and Courtney Vandersloot, making it nearly impossible to shock the Liberty.

Prediction: Expect the Liberty to clinch a win.

