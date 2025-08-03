New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

There are five games on the WNBA schedule for Sunday, including the New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun matchup at the Mohegan Sun Arena. It's the third meeting of the season between the two teams, with one win each. The Sun defeated the Liberty in a shocking upset two days ago.

Marina Mabrey had a near triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Sun to a 78-62 victory. Sabrina Ionescu had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the defending champions, but they sorely miss Breanna Stewart's presence.

Fans can watch the Liberty-Sun game locally on WWOR-My9 in New York and NBC Sports Boston. It's also available via live stream on WNBA League Pass and Liberty Live, which are paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST.

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Liberty (-700) vs. Sun (+500)

Spread: Liberty -13 (-109) vs. Sun +13 (-111)

Total (O/U): Liberty o172.5 (-106) vs. Sun u172.5 (-111)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun Preview

The New York Liberty have struggled with injuries this season, but they remain second in the WNBA standings at 17-10. The Connecticut Sun, on the other hand, are still at the bottom of the standings with a record of 5-21.

The two teams first met on June 1 in Brooklyn, with the defending champions earning an easy 100-52 win. However, the Liberty are going to miss Breanna Stewart once again due to a knee injury. She currently has no timetable for her return.

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun Predicted Starting Lineups

Liberty

G - Sabrina Ionescu | G - Natasha Cloud | F - Marine Johannes | F - Leonie Fiebich | C - Jonquel Jones

Sun

G - Bria Hartley | G - Marina Mabrey | F - Annesah Morrow | F - Saniya Rivers | C - Tina Charles

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun Betting Tips

Sabrina Ionescu has an over/under of 22.5 points via FanDuel. Ionescu is averaging 23.7 points since Breanna Stewart went down with her knee injury. Bet on Ionescu to go OVER (-102) on Sunday in Connecticut.

Marina Mabrey is one of the few bright spots for the Sun this season. Mabrey has an over/under of 13.5 points via FanDuel. She has gone over 13.5 points twice in her last three games, so bet on her to go OVER (-114) against the defending champs.

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun Prediction

The Liberty are heavily favored to beat the Sun despite losing to them two days ago. The defending champs are not expected to have another lackluster performance. The prediction is a win for the Liberty, with the total going OVER 172.5 points.

