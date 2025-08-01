New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips (August 1) | 2025 WNBA season

The New York Liberty look to end a three-game losing slump when they clash with the Connecticut Sun on Friday. Without two-time MVP Breanna Stewart, the Liberty have struggled, particularly on the defensive end. Against the team with the worst two-way play in the WNBA, the defending champs might recover some of their mojo.The last time the Sun faced the Liberty, they were blown away 100-52 in early June. Stewart will be out, but Connecticut remains heavy underdogs against a roster led by Sabrina Ionescu and 2024 WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones. Still, the home team might catch the visitors on their worst form, making an upset a possibility.New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and PredictionMoneyline: Liberty (-10.5 -110) vs. Sun (+11.0 -110)Odds: Liberty (-625) vs. Sun (+500)Total (O/U): Liberty (o171.0 -110) vs. Sun (u171.0 -110)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun previewThe New York Liberty defense has been dismal without Breanna Stewart. They allowed 80.5 points per game with the 6-foot-4 forward in the lineup before their recent struggles. Without her, they have given up 97.7 ppg in their three-game skid.The defending champs will still be in a good spot if they don’t get complacent against an opponent they beat up by 48 points in their previous encounter.Meanwhile, the Connecticut Sun must do everything they can to stay within striking distance heading into the last half of the fourth quarter. If they can limit their turnovers, compete on the boards and prevent transition attacks, they might have a chance of pulling off an upset.New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun predicted starting lineupsLibertyPG: Natasha Cloud | SG: Sabrina Ionescu | SG: Marine Johannes | SF: Leonie Fiebich | C: Jonquel JonesDreamPG: Bria Hartley | SG: Marina Mabrey | SF: Saniya Rivers | SF: Aneesah Morrow | PF: Tina CharlesNew York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun betting tipsSabrina Ionescu, since Stewart went down with a knee injury, has averaged 26.0 points per game behind 49.3% shooting. The All-Star guard peppered the Minnesota Lynx, owners of the best defense in the WNBA, on Wednesday with 31 points.Ionescu will be facing a Sun defense ranked last in the league, making it likely she will blow past her 20.0 (O/U) points prop.The Liberty and the Sun average a combined 162.5 ppg, which is way below the 171 (O/U points prop. Without Stewart, betting under on the total output seems like a no-brainer.New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun predictionThe Liberty could vent their frustrations on the hapless Sun in their rematch and roll past the -10.5 spread. The defending champs likely don’t need Breanna Stewart to put an emphatic end to their slump.