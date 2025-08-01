  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • New York Liberty
  • New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips (August 1) | 2025 WNBA season

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips (August 1) | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 01, 2025 08:48 GMT
Connecticut Sun v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips (August 1) | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: Getty]

The New York Liberty look to end a three-game losing slump when they clash with the Connecticut Sun on Friday. Without two-time MVP Breanna Stewart, the Liberty have struggled, particularly on the defensive end. Against the team with the worst two-way play in the WNBA, the defending champs might recover some of their mojo.

Ad

The last time the Sun faced the Liberty, they were blown away 100-52 in early June. Stewart will be out, but Connecticut remains heavy underdogs against a roster led by Sabrina Ionescu and 2024 WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones. Still, the home team might catch the visitors on their worst form, making an upset a possibility.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Liberty (-10.5 -110) vs. Sun (+11.0 -110)

Odds: Liberty (-625) vs. Sun (+500)

Total (O/U): Liberty (o171.0 -110) vs. Sun (u171.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Ad

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun preview

The New York Liberty defense has been dismal without Breanna Stewart. They allowed 80.5 points per game with the 6-foot-4 forward in the lineup before their recent struggles. Without her, they have given up 97.7 ppg in their three-game skid.

Ad

The defending champs will still be in a good spot if they don’t get complacent against an opponent they beat up by 48 points in their previous encounter.

Meanwhile, the Connecticut Sun must do everything they can to stay within striking distance heading into the last half of the fourth quarter. If they can limit their turnovers, compete on the boards and prevent transition attacks, they might have a chance of pulling off an upset.

Ad

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun predicted starting lineups

Liberty

PG: Natasha Cloud | SG: Sabrina Ionescu | SG: Marine Johannes | SF: Leonie Fiebich | C: Jonquel Jones

Dream

PG: Bria Hartley | SG: Marina Mabrey | SF: Saniya Rivers | SF: Aneesah Morrow | PF: Tina Charles

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun betting tips

Sabrina Ionescu, since Stewart went down with a knee injury, has averaged 26.0 points per game behind 49.3% shooting. The All-Star guard peppered the Minnesota Lynx, owners of the best defense in the WNBA, on Wednesday with 31 points.

Ad

Ionescu will be facing a Sun defense ranked last in the league, making it likely she will blow past her 20.0 (O/U) points prop.

The Liberty and the Sun average a combined 162.5 ppg, which is way below the 171 (O/U points prop. Without Stewart, betting under on the total output seems like a no-brainer.

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun prediction

The Liberty could vent their frustrations on the hapless Sun in their rematch and roll past the -10.5 spread. The defending champs likely don’t need Breanna Stewart to put an emphatic end to their slump.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications