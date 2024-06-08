New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Preview and Prediction for June 8 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun matchup is one of the two WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games scheduled for Saturday. Both teams have dominated the in-season tournament so far and are undefeated. New York has won three games, while Connecticut has won two.

However, when it comes to all the games in the regular season, the Sun are at a different level with a 9-0 record in the East. The Liberty aren’t far behind with a 9-2 record, good for second in the same conference.

The Commissioner’s Cup final is on June 25 and only one team from each conference will make it. This game could very well decide who qualifies from the East.

Trending

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun game details and odd

The New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun game is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 8, at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ABC. It will be available on demand on WNBA League Pass after the game concludes.

Moneyline: Liberty (-120) vs. Sun (+100)

Spread: Liberty (-1.5) vs. Sun (+1.5)

Total (O/U): Liberty -110 (o157) vs. Sun -110 (u157)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun preview

The two teams have met 94 times since 2006, with Connecticut leading the all-time series 53-41. This will be their first meeting this regular season. They did, however, meet in the preseason, a game that New York won 82-79. The Sun will be looking for revenge after losing 3-1 in last season’s playoffs.

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun injury reports and starting lineups

The Liberty listed Nyara Sabally (back) as doubtful. Courtney Vandersllot is doubtful as well, with an undisclosed personal reason. New York coach Sandy Brondello should start:

PG: Sabrina Ionescu SG: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton SF: Breanna Stewart PF: Kayla Thornton C: Jonquel Jones

New York’s key contributors off of the bench should be Kennedy Burke and Leonie Fiebich.

The Sun listed Moriah Jefferson as questionable with an ankle injury. Connecticut coach Stephanie White should start:

PG: Tyasha Harris SG: Dijonai Carrington SF: DeWanna Bonner PF: Alyssa Thomas C: Brionna Jones

Connecticut’s key contributors off of the bench should be Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Rachel Banham and Tiffany Mitchell.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun prediction

Despite being on the road, the Liberty are slightly favored to win this game. This should be a close game where the Sun’s unbeaten start to the season will be put to test. New York should get the win and cover the spread. This could be a fairly high-scoring game, with the team total going past 157 points.