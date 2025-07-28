New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings prediction and betting tips - July 28 | 2025 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty will travel to Texas on Monday to face the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center. This will be the first of three meetings between them this season, with two more games scheduled in August.

Ad

Both teams enter this game after a defeat. In their last game, the Liberty suffered a heartbreaking 101-99 loss against the LA Sparks, while the Wings were defeated 106-80 by the Las Vegas Aces at home. However, the two teams have contrasting results in their last 10 games, with the Liberty boasting six wins and four losses, while the Wings have won three and lost seven.

In terms of the standings, the two teams have a mighty gap between them. The Liberty (17-7) are in second place, while the Wings (7-19) are second from the bottom.

Ad

Trending

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings game details and odds

The inter-conference game between the Liberty and the Wings is scheduled for tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). This game will solely be televised on the ESPN network and will not be live-streamed on any other platform.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Ad

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline New York Liberty -7.5 o170.5 (-105) -350 Dallas Wings +7.5 u170.5 (-115) +280

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings preview

The New York Liberty will hit the road once again after eight consecutive games at home. Their game against the Wings will be their first of four away games in this stretch. Winning seven games in a row in July, the Liberty's winning streak came to an end against the LA Sparks on Saturday, and they will hope to return to winning ways in Dallas.

Ad

The champions have been led by Sabrina Ionescu in terms of scoring, with the guard averaging 19.3 points per game. Breanna Stewart and Natasha Cloud have contributed to the team, too. The forward has recorded 18.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, while Cloud records 10.4 points and 5.9 assists.

On the other hand, the Dallas Wings have been one of the worst teams in the league this term. They are currently on a two-game losing streak and have won a measly two games all month. Furthermore, the team has failed to win more than three games in a row all season, yielding them a total of seven wins.

Ad

The duo of Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale continues to lead the team in terms of scoring. The rookie currently averages 18.1 points and 5.6 assists per game, while Ogunbowale has recorded 15.9 points and 3.9 assists.

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings starting lineups

The New York Liberty injury report features three players. Breanna Stewart (leg), Nyara Sabally (knee) and Emma Meesseman (non-injury related). In their absence, their starting five should feature the following players:

Ad

Position Starter PG Natasha Cloud SG Sabrina Ionescu SF Leonie Fiebich PF Stephanie Talbot C Jonquel Jones

Ad

The Dallas Wings injury report features Paige Bueckers (rest), Maddy Siegrist (knee), Myisha Hines-Allen (lower leg) and Tyasha Harris (knee). They should start with the following player against the Liberty:

Position Starter PG Arike Ogunbowale SG JJ Quinerly SF DiJonai Carrington PF Luisa Giselsoder C Li Yueru

Ad

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings starting betting tips

All-Star guard Sabrina Ionescu has been in fine form in the last two games, averaging 29.5 points, and should continue these performances against the Dallas Wings. Offering odds of -120 for over 20.5 points scored, the return is great, especially considering her recent output.

Meanwhile, the Wings should continue to depend on Arike Ogunbowale in Paige Bueckers' absence. The guard offers odds of -115 for over 15.5 points scored, which is an achievable target as she is expected to see more of the ball.

Ad

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings predictions

The Dallas Wings will be hopeful of using the home support to their advantage but the New York Liberty should be considered the favorites. Despite missing Breanna Stewart from the lineup, the Liberty have enough firepower to drown the Wings and should return to winning ways.

Our prediction: Liberty win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More