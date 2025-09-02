New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept. 2 | 2025 WNBA season

The New York Liberty will take on the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center in one of two WNBA games slated for Tuesday. This will be the fourth Liberty-Valkyries game of the season. The reigning champs have dominated Golden State in the regular season series, winning all three games.

This is a crucial game for both teams as they aim to secure a spot in the 2025 playoffs. The Liberty (24-16) are fifth in the standings, ahead of the Valkyries (21-18) in sixth by two and a half games.

New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Liberty-Valkyries game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game live on WWOR, KPIX+, KMAX 31 and Liberty Live. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Moneyline: Valkyries (+220) vs. Liberty (-270)

Odds: Valkyries (+6.5) vs. Liberty (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Valkyries -110 (o155.5) vs. Liberty -110 (u155.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Preview

August proved to be the Liberty’s most difficult month of the 2025 season, as they played 14 games and dropped half of them. Their poor run from last month has seen New York drop from second to fifth in the standings.

Regardless of the team’s struggles in the regular season, it still boasts enough quality to be considered one of the best in the WNBA. Sabrina Ionescu has led from the front this season, recording 18.8 points and 5.4 assists. Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones have also made crucial contributions, averaging 18.0 points and 6.6 rebounds, and 14.7 points and 8.6 rebounds, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Valkyries are enjoying a fantastic run in their first season as an expansion team. They have already set the record for the most wins by an expansion team and are well-positioned to grab a playoff berth.

The Valkyries’ surprising climb this season has been a team effort, spearheaded by veteran forwards Kayla Thornton and Veronica Burton. Thornton is averaging 14 points and seven rebounds per game. Burton has also been solid, recording 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Heading into Tuesday’s game, Golden State is riding a three-game winning streak and has also won seven of its last 10, giving it the momentum required to pull off an upset. Golden State should at least make things interesting against the Liberty.

New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineup

Liberty

PG: Natasha Cloud | SG: Marine Johannes | SF: Breanna Stewart | PF: Leonie Fiebich | C: Jonquel Jones

Valkyries

PG: Kaila Charles | SG: Veronica Burton | SF: Temi Fagbenle | PF: Janelle Salaun | C: Iliana Rupert

New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Betting Tips

Breanna Stewart’s points prop for Tuesday’s game is set at 15.5, which is slightly lower than her season average of 18 points per game. Stewart has not been her usual self over the final stretch of the season, recording 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in her last 10 games. Consider betting on the under.

Meanwhile, Jonquel Jones’ points total sits at 13.5, which is also slightly below her season average of 14.7 points per game. The 2024 Finals MVP has been excellent for New York in her last 10 games, averaging 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds. Consider betting on the over.

New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction

The New York Liberty are heavy favorites to win Tuesday’s game against Golden State. The Valkyries haven’t managed to defeat New York in their first three games of the season, and the outcome is unlikely to change in their final meeting, even with Sabrina Ionescu listed as questionable.

Our prediction: The Liberty to win

