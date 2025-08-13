The New York Liberty travel West on Wednesday to face the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. This will be their third and final meeting of the season, with the previous two games yielding a win for the Liberty.

Both teams come into this matchup after winning their last games. The Aces recently defeated the Connecticut Sun with a score of 94-86, while the Liberty secured a 105-97 victory over the LA Sparks on Tuesday. Despite their similar recent outcomes, the two teams have different records over their last 10 games. New York has won five and lost five, while Las Vegas has recorded seven wins and three losses during the same stretch.

In terms of the standings, the Liberty (21-11) continues to chase the Minnesota Lynx and is in second place. Meanwhile, the Aces (18-14) have continued to climb up the ranks and are in fifth place.

New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces game details and odds

The inter-conference game is scheduled for tip-off at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT). The game will not feature on any local networks and will be telecast nationally on ESPN.

Here are the odds for the game at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline New York Liberty +2.5 o171.5 (-105) +120 Las Vegas Aces -2.5 u171.5 (-115) -140

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces preview

The New York Liberty enters this game after a successful stretch of games in August. After a difficult end to July with three games in a row, the Liberty has won four and lost this month. Their latest win came against the Sparks on the road, and they will hope to emulate a similar result in Vegas.

Sabrina Ionescu continues to shine for the Liberty, averaging 19.6 points, 5.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game. The All-Star has started 30 out of her team's 31 games, with a shooting percentage of 40.5% from the field. Additionally, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones remain key players for the Liberty, although they have struggled with injuries this season.

On the other hand, the Las Vegas Aces enter this game on a four-game winning streak. Starting the month with a loss to Minnesota, the Aces have since gone undefeated, winning against the likes of the Valkyries, Storm and Sun. This run has also taken them up to fifth as they continue to fight for a playoff spot.

In terms of performances, A'ja Wilson continues to impress. The reigning MVP has been rampant with her performances, averaging 22.2 ppg and 9.6 rpg. She has single-handedly kept the Aces in the playoff race as the rest of the team continues to struggle for consistency.

New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces predicted lineups

The New York Liberty enters this game with Breanna Stewart, Isabelle Harisson and Nyara Sabally on the injury list. In their absence, the team should start with the following players:

Position Starter PG Natasha Cloud SG Sabrina Ionescu SF Leonie Feibich PF Jonquel Jones C Emma Meesseman

Cheyenne Parker Tyus will continue to miss out for the Aces and is the only player on their injury list. Vegas should start with the following players:

Position Starter PG Jewell Lloyd SG Chelsea Gray SF Kierstan Bell PF A'ja Wilson C NaLyssa Smith

New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces betting tips

The New York Liberty should be dependent on Sabrina Ionescu for the scoring in Breanna Stewart's absence. The guard offers odds of -113 for over 20.5 points scored, which is a great return.

Alternatively, A'ja Wilson should be the favored pick for bettors from the Aces roster. The forward enters the game after a historic 30-point and 20-rebound game against the Sun and offers odds of -105 for over 22.5 points scored.

New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces prediction

Despite the Aces reflecting the better form and the home advantage, the Liberty will not be an easy team to beat. With the reigning champions having a successful tenure against Vegas this term, they should win their final meeting this season.

Prediction: Expect the Liberty to get the win.

