New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces Preview and Prediction for June 15 | 2024 WNBA Regular Season

The New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces matchup is one of the two WNBA regular-season games scheduled for Saturday. This is a rematch of last season’s finals, which the Aces won 3-1.

The Liberty have gone off to a blistering start and are 11-2 in the season. They have won seven straight games and are placed second in the East. The Aces, meanwhile, haven’t gotten off to a good start and are 6-5 on the season, which is good for third in the West. But Las Vegas did beat the Phoenix Mercury last time out to snap a three-game losing skid.

New York has been great in the Commissioner’s Cup as well, having gone undefeated so far with a 5-0 record. Las Vegas is 2-3 in the in-season tournament.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces game details and odds

The New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces game is scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 15, at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ABC. It won’t be streamed live on WNBA League Pass and will be available only on demand after it ends.

Moneyline: Liberty (+110) vs. Aces (-130)

Spread: Liberty (+2) vs. Aces (-2)

Total (O/U): Liberty -110 (o172.5) vs. Aces -110 (u172.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces preview

The two teams will face off for the first time this season. Las Vegas leads the all-time series 32-28. They met twice in the 2023 regular season and split the series 1-1. While it has been a tough start to the current season for the Aces, this should be a close contest.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces injury reports and starting lineups

New York listed two players on its injury report. Nyara Sabally (back) and Courtney Vandersllot (undisclosed personal reason) are out for the game. Liberty coach Sandy Brondello should start:

PG: Sabrina Ionescu SG: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton SF: Breanna Stewart PF: Kayla Thornton C: Jonquel Jones

New York’s key bench contributors should be Kennedy Burke and Leonie Fiebich.

The Aces listed Kierstan Bell (lower leg) as out, while Chelsea Gray (lower leg) is questionable. Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon could start:

PG: Kelsey Plum SG: Kate Martin SF: Alysha Clark PF: A’ja Wilson C: Kiah Stokes

Las Vegas’ key bench players should be Tiffany Hayes, Megan Gustafson and Sydney Colson

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces prediction

Despite having the inferior record this season, the Aces are favored by the oddsmakers at home. It is a slight margin, though, and the Liberty should be able to upset the home team. This should be a competitive and high-scoring game with the team total going past 172.5 points.

