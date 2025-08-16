New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips (Aug. 16) | 2025 WNBA season

The New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx will start a two-game, home-and-away series on Saturday. Sabrina Ionescu and Co. will travel to Minneapolis before the rematch three nights later in Brooklyn. The defending champs, 0-2 in head-to-head games against the Lynx, hope to break through despite missing Breanna Stewart again.Meanwhile, the Lynx, who could see the return of Napheesa Collier from an ankle injury, look to sustain their dominance over their rivals. Collier has not played since early this month, but the home team has not skipped a beat. The Lynx could roll to a sixth straight win when they face the Liberty.New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and PredictionMoneyline: Liberty (+100) vs. Lynx (-120)Odds: Liberty (+1.5 -110) vs. Lynx (-1.5 -110)Total: Liberty (o165.5 -110) vs. Lynx (u165.5 -110)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx previewThe New York Liberty limits opponents to 31.6% 3-point shooting, tied for best in the WNBA with the Minnesota Lynx. Despite that impressive number, the Liberty have not had much success against the Lynx’s 3-point bombers.In two losses to Minnesota, the Lynx shot a sizzling 48% while New York averaged 34.5%. Both teams have been quite even in rebounding, turnovers, fastbreaks and points in the paint.The Liberty have a good chance of breaking through if they can limit the Lynx's gunners, led by All-Star guard Kayla McBride.New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineupsLibertyPG: Natasha Cloud | SG: Sabrina Ionescu | SF: Leonie Fiebich | PF: Emma Meesseman | C: Jonquel JonesLynxPG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Jessica Shepard | PF: Alanna SmithNew York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx betting tipsKayla McBride has a bigger load on her shoulders on offense following Napheesa Collier’s injury. In the last Lynx-Liberty meeting, she dropped 18 points behind 6-for-12 shooting. The All-Star guard could easily top her 14.5 (O/U) points prop.Meanwhile, Emma Meesseman has thrived since Liberty coach Sandy Brondello inserted her into the starting lineup to replace Breanna Stewart. Over her past two games, the versatile forward has averaged 24 points behind 56.7% shooting.Minnesota has the best defense in the WNBA, but Meesseman likely tops her 15.5 (O/U) points prop.New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx predictionThe Liberty seemed to have found their groove following Meesseman’s improved play over the last two weeks. Sabrina Ionescu now has a versatile operator who can help carry the scoring slack.Still, the Lynx defense remains a problem to solve even without Collier, the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. Minnesota likely goes 3-0 for the season against its rival.