  New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips (Aug. 16) | 2025 WNBA season

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips (Aug. 16) | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 16, 2025 07:26 GMT
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty - Source: Imagn
New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips (Aug. 16) | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: Imagn]

The New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx will start a two-game, home-and-away series on Saturday. Sabrina Ionescu and Co. will travel to Minneapolis before the rematch three nights later in Brooklyn. The defending champs, 0-2 in head-to-head games against the Lynx, hope to break through despite missing Breanna Stewart again.

Meanwhile, the Lynx, who could see the return of Napheesa Collier from an ankle injury, look to sustain their dominance over their rivals. Collier has not played since early this month, but the home team has not skipped a beat. The Lynx could roll to a sixth straight win when they face the Liberty.

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Liberty (+100) vs. Lynx (-120)

Odds: Liberty (+1.5 -110) vs. Lynx (-1.5 -110)

Total: Liberty (o165.5 -110) vs. Lynx (u165.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx preview

The New York Liberty limits opponents to 31.6% 3-point shooting, tied for best in the WNBA with the Minnesota Lynx. Despite that impressive number, the Liberty have not had much success against the Lynx’s 3-point bombers.

In two losses to Minnesota, the Lynx shot a sizzling 48% while New York averaged 34.5%. Both teams have been quite even in rebounding, turnovers, fastbreaks and points in the paint.

The Liberty have a good chance of breaking through if they can limit the Lynx's gunners, led by All-Star guard Kayla McBride.

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineups

Liberty

PG: Natasha Cloud | SG: Sabrina Ionescu | SF: Leonie Fiebich | PF: Emma Meesseman | C: Jonquel Jones

Lynx

PG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Jessica Shepard | PF: Alanna Smith

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx betting tips

Kayla McBride has a bigger load on her shoulders on offense following Napheesa Collier’s injury. In the last Lynx-Liberty meeting, she dropped 18 points behind 6-for-12 shooting. The All-Star guard could easily top her 14.5 (O/U) points prop.

Meanwhile, Emma Meesseman has thrived since Liberty coach Sandy Brondello inserted her into the starting lineup to replace Breanna Stewart. Over her past two games, the versatile forward has averaged 24 points behind 56.7% shooting.

Minnesota has the best defense in the WNBA, but Meesseman likely tops her 15.5 (O/U) points prop.

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx prediction

The Liberty seemed to have found their groove following Meesseman’s improved play over the last two weeks. Sabrina Ionescu now has a versatile operator who can help carry the scoring slack.

Still, the Lynx defense remains a problem to solve even without Collier, the reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. Minnesota likely goes 3-0 for the season against its rival.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

