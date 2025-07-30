New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx prediction and betting tips - July 30 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The New York Liberty are on the road to face the Minnesota Lynx in one of three games scheduled for Wednesday. It is the first matchup between them this season since the 2024 WNBA Finals.

The Liberty (17-8) are first in the Eastern Conference and have won three of their last five games. They were last in action on Monday, losing 92-82 on the road against the Dallas Wings.

New York center Jonquel Jones recorded 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Sabrina Ionescu had 17 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Lynx (22-5) are first in the Western Conference and have won four of their last five games. They saw their four-game winning run end on Sunday away against the Atlanta Dream, 90-86.

Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier finished with 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Alanna Smith added 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx game details

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The matchup will air on TV on ESPN.

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx betting lines

Moneyline: Liberty (+260) vs. Lynx (-320)

Spread: Liberty (+7.5) vs. Lynx (-7.5)

Total: (O/U): Liberty (o166.0) -110 vs. Lynx (u166.0) -110

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx preview

Both teams are evenly split at 5-5 in the last 10 matchups. While Minnesota dominated the series last season, New York won their first championship in franchise history at the expense of the Lynx last season.

Their last matchup was in Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals. New York won 67-62 in overtime, with Breanna Stewart recording a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds alongside four assists. Collier finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx predicted starting lineups

Liberty

PG - Breanna Stewart | SG - Leonie Fiebich | SF - Sabrina Ionescu | PF - Natasha Cloud | C - Jonquel Jones

Lynx

PG - Napheesa Collier | SG - Bridget Carleton | SF - Kayla McBride | PF - Courtney Williams | C - Alanna Smith

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx betting tips

Sabrina Ionescu has an over/under of 19.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 19.3 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the under.

Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier has an over/under of 21.5 points on FanDuel. She’s averaging 23.5 ppg this season, and the safe bet is the over.

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx prediction

Minnesota is heavily favored to beat the Liberty. Furthermore, the Lynx has a winning percentage of 76.19%, while New York has a 27.78% win percentage.

