New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 30 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The New York Liberty head to Arizona on Saturday to take on the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena. It will be their fourth and final matchup of the season, with the Mercury holding a 2–1 edge in their previous meetings.

Both teams come into this matchup riding wins. The Liberty cruised past the Mystics 89-63 in their last outing, while the Mercury edged the Sky 83-79. Over their last 10 games, Phoenix holds a 7-3 record, whereas New York has gone an even 5-5.

In the standings, both teams are locked in a battle for fourth place. The Mercury (24-14) currently sits fourth, holding a narrow edge over the reigning champions, while the Liberty (24-15) trails just behind in fifth.

New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury game details and odds

The inter-conference game is scheduled for tip-off at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the game live on Arizona's Family 3TV, Merc+ and WWOR-My9 networks. Fans online can livestream the game on Liberty Live or by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline New York Liberty +1.5 o166.5 (-105) +105 Phoenix Mercury -1.5 u166.5 (-115) -125

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury preview

The New York Liberty enters this contest riding a two-game win streak. The reigning champions opened the season strongly but faltered in the second half. With nine wins and one loss in their first 10 games, the Liberty eventually began to drop games, suffering their longest slump at the end of July. After losing four straight, the Liberty have since been inconsistent, winning and losing five times in their last 10 outings.

Despite featuring the league's best Big Three in Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, the latter two have been struggling with injuries, leaving Ionescu to take charge. The guard has been their best performer, averaging 18.8 points and 5.4 assists per game.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Mercury are riding a three-game win streak and have taken five of their last six matchups. The team enjoyed a strong run in August, winning eight and losing three, but has been inconsistent across the season. Once as high as second in the standings, the Mercury’s struggles in July saw them slip to fourth after dropping five games while winning four.

When it comes to performances, the Mercury have leaned heavily on Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally. Sabally is currently averaging 16.7 ppg and 6.2 rpg, while Thomas has been close to triple-double numbers with 15.8 ppg, 9.2 apg and 9.0 rpg.

New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury predicted lineups

The Liberty enters the game with Natasha Cloud, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones listed as questionable, while Nyara Sabally has been ruled out for the game.

In their absence, the team should start with the following:

Position Player PG Marine Johannes SG Kenedy Burke SF Breanna Stewart PF Leonie Fiebich C Emma Meesseman

The Phoenix Mercury, on the other hand, have no players on the injury list and should start with the following players:

Position Player PG Kahleah Copper SG Monique Akoa Makani SF Satou Sabally PF Alyssa Thomas C Kalani Brown

New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury betting tips

Breanna Stewart should be the favored pick in Ionescu and Jonquel Jones' absence. Offering odds of -118 for over 15.5 points scored, Stewart should be able to reach the figure with ease in the absence of the other two stars.

Satoru Sabally will be the favored pick from the Mercury. The forward is averaging 16.7 ppg and is offering odds of -130 for over 14.5 points scored.

New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury prediction

It should be a close contest, and while the Liberty will fancy their chances, the Mercury should take home the win due to their injury-free roster and better form.

Prediction: Expect the Mercury to win.

