New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept 14 | 2025 WNBA Playoffs

The New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury is one of the four WNBA playoff matchups scheduled on Sunday. The Liberty are entering the postseason as the defending champions, but they will play Game 1 of their first-round series on an away court.

The Mercury finished the regular season as the fourth team in the standings, which gave them the homecourt advantage.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Liberty (-130) vs Mercury (+106)

Spread: Liberty (-1.5) vs Mercury (+1.5)

Total: Liberty -114 (o163.5) vs Mercury -106 (u163.5)

Note: The odds listed as per the information available at the time of writing and are subject to change close to tip-off.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury preview

The Liberty vs Mercury clash is shaping up to be one of the most exciting games in this season's playoffs. At one corner are the defending champions who have a lineup full of ambition and hopes of repeating their last season's glory.

On the other corner stands a team full of talent who have been dominating the league in the regular season. Alyssa Thomas leads the Mercury lineup with a chip on her shoulder and fire in her eyes to win her first WNBA championship.

However, Phoenix is entering the game on a three-game losing streak while its opponents are on a three-game winning streak. The two teams have faced each other four times this season and are tied at a 2-2 record.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury predicted starting lineups

Liberty

PG: Natasha Cloud | SG: Sabrina Ionescu | SF: Leonie Fiebich | PF: Breanna Stewart | C: Jonquel Jones

Mercury

PG: Kahleah Cooper | SG: Monique Akoa-Makani | SF: Alyssa Thomas | PF: Natasha Mack | C: Satou Sabally

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury betting tips

Sabrina Ionescu is projected to go under 2.5 3-pointers in Game 1 of the series. The New York star guard is still fresh on the court after returning from a minor injury, so she can take some time to readjust her rhythm.

Ionescu is averaging 18.2 points and is shooting 29.9% from downtown. In her last game against the Chicago Sky (91-86), she shot 1 of 5 from downtown.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury prediction

The Liberty is projected to win Game 1 of the first-round series. However, the fans should look out for the Mercury as they won't go down easily without a fight.

