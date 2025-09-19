New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 19 | Game 3 of 2025 WNBA Playoffs First Round

The defending champions, the New York Liberty, face a do-or-die situation as they take on the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA playoffs first round. The Liberty won the first game of the series before the Mercury dominated in the second to force the decider.

On the road, the Liberty won 76-69 to open the series, while the Mercury went on a tear in New York, 86-60.

Game 3 will take place inside the PHX Arena as the Mercury hold the homecourt advantage by virtue of finishing the regular season as the fourth seed, one spot above the Liberty.

Here is the preview for the Liberty-Mercury WNBA playoffs Game 3:

New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury odds

Moneyline: Liberty (+120) vs Mercury (-140)

Spread: Liberty -110 (+2.5) vs Mercury -110 (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Liberty -115 (o155.5) vs Mercury -105 (u155.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury betting tips

The New York Liberty is expected to lean on Sabrina Ionescu, who has struggled for the first two games, only averaging 12.5 points per game. Expect her to be crucial in the Liberty's cause. Bet on her to go over 18 points as she takes the offensive cudgels.

Natasha Cloud is also a player to watch for the Liberty after putting up 15.5 points per game in the series. Her impact on the floor will be a pivotal part of the Liberty, especially in such a high-stakes game. Bet on her to again score 15 points in Game 3.

Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Cooper have been leading the Mercury in the series, both averaging 14.5 points in the first two games. Expect them to go all out in the final matchup. Bet on both Thomas and Cooper to score over 15 points.

New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury prediction

Considering their Game 2 performance, we predict that Phoenix will advance to the next round, dethroning the Liberty in the close matchup. As Liberty's Breanna Stewart remained far from 100 percent, expect the Mercury to pounce on the opportunity to snag the win on their home floor.

