New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Preview and Prediction for June 18 | 2024 WNBA Regular Season

The New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury matchup is one of the two WNBA regular-season games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the second game between the two teams this season, with New York previously winning 81-78 on May 29.

The Liberty have the second-best record in the league at 12-2. They are second in the East behind the Connecticut Sun. The Mercury have split their 14 games so far at 7-7. They are fourth in the Western Conference.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury game details and odds

The New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 18, at Footprint Center. The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports, Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports. It will be streamed live on Mercury Live. It won’t be available on WNBA League Pass until the game ends. The game will be made available only on demand.

Moneyline: Liberty (-250) vs. Mercury (+205)

Spread: Liberty (-5.5) vs. Mercury (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Liberty -110 (o167) vs. Mercury -110 (u167)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury preview

The two teams have met 48 times since 2005. The Mercury leads the all-time series 26-22 but the Liberty have dominated the series in recent times. New York is on a four-game winning streak against Phoenix that dates back to the 2023 season.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury injury reports and starting lineups

New York listed two players as out. Nyara Sabally has a back injury, while Courtney Vandersllot is unavailable because of personal reasons. Liberty coach Sandy Brondello should start:

PG: Sabrina Ionescu SG: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton SF: Breanna Stewart PF: Kayla Thornton C: Jonquel Jones

New York’s main bench players should be Kennedy Burke and Leonie Fiebich.

As per ESPN, the Mercury doesn’t have any injuries to report. Expect Phoenix coach Nate Tibbetts to start:

PG: Diana Taurasi SG: Natasha Cloud SF: Rebecca Allen PF: Kahleah Copper C: Brittney Griner

Phoenix’s key bench players should be Sophie Cunningham, Sug Sutton and Natasha Mack.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury prediction

The oddsmakers favor Liberty to win this game despite being on the road. New York has started the season strong and that should continue Tuesday. Expect the team to cover the spread for a win. This should be a low-scoring affair, with the team total staying under 167.