New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept. 5 | 2025 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty will travel west on Friday to face the Seattle Storm at the Climate Pledge Arena. This will be their third and final meeting in the regular season, with the previous two games being won by the Storm.

Both teams enter this contest after losses. In their previous game, the Liberty was beaten 66-58 by the Golden State Valkyries, while the Storm lost 91-85 to the LA Sparks. Despite similar results in the last game, the two share contrasting records in their previous 10 appearances. The Liberty have struggled recently, going 4-6 in their last ten, while the Storm have fared slightly better with a 6-4 record over the same stretch.

However, in terms of the standings, the Liberty (24-17) are in fifth place and have qualified for the playoffs, while the Storm (22-20) are seventh and battling to reach the post-season.

New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm game details and odds

The inter-conference game between the Liberty and the Storm is scheduled for tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT). This contest will be telecast nationally on the ION network, while viewers online can livestream the game by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline New York Liberty +1.5 o161.5 (-110) +105 Seattle Storm -1.5 u161.5 (-110) -125

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm preview

The New York Liberty have had a tough time trying to retain their WNBA crown, with the reigning champions unable to recover their form from last season. This is mostly due to the injuries they have suffered with their big three of Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones missing considerable games throughout the season. After a great 9-1 start, the Liberty failed to retain that form but has succeeded in qualifying for the playoffs.

Ionescu has been the Liberty’s standout this season, averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game. However, she has missed the last few games due to injury, leaving Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones to carry the scoring load in her absence.

On the other hand, the Seattle Storm opened the season strong with a 14-9 record but has stumbled since the All-Star break, going 8-11. Despite the slump, they remain firmly in the playoff hunt and could lock up the seventh seed with a win on Friday.

Nneka Ogwumike has been their best player this season with the veteran averaging 18.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Skylar Diggins has been a great support for Ogwumike, with the All-Star guard averaging 15.7 points and 6.0 assists per game.

New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm predicted lineups

The New York Liberty enters this game with Nyara Sabally and Sabrina Ionescu ruled out with injuries. In their absence, the team should start with the following five players:

Position Player PG Natasha Cloud SG Kennedy Burke SF Leonie Fiebich PF Breanna Stewart C Jonquel Jones

The Seattle Storm should have all their players except Kate Lou Samuelson, who has been out since the start of the season. Their starting five should include the following:

Position Player PG Skylar Diggins SG Brittney Sykes SF Gabby Williams PF Ezi Magbegor C Nneka Ogwumike

New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm betting tips

Despite having the likes of Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, bettors should take a chance with Natasha Cloud. In Ionescu's absence, the guard will be expected to lead in the backcourt, and offers odds of +100 for over 10.5 points scored, which is a great return.

Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike should be the favored pick for the Storm. The center has been their best player all season and offers odds of -120 for over 17.5 points scored. She has scored 20+ points in her last two outings.

New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm predictions

The New York Liberty will be hoping to end their two-game losing slide against the Storm, but it will be a difficult task. They have not won against Seattle all season and are likely to lose once again with the Storm hoping to secure their playoff spot with a win.

Our prediction: Storm wins

