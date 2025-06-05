New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Jun. 5 | WNBA Commissioner’s Cup 2025

The WNBA Commissioner's Cup continues as the New York Liberty hits the road to face the Washington Mystics on Thursday. This would be their second matchup of the season, with the first being the 85-63 win in favor of the Liberty on Friday.
New York began their Commissioner’s Cup campaign with a 100-52 rout against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. Guard Sabrina Ionescu recorded 18 points, two rebounds and five assists, while forward Leonie Fiebich added 13 points, two rebounds and one assist.
On the other hand, the Mystics lost their opening Commissioner's Cup game on Tuesday. They were defeated 85-76 on the road against the Indiana Fever. Rookie Kiki Iriafen finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, while guard Brittney Sykes added 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.
New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics: Injury reports
Liberty injury report for June 5
The Liberty will be without Nyara Sabally for the upcoming matchup against the Mystics.
Mystics injury report for June 5
Meanwhile, the Washington Mystics have Georgia Amoore out for the season.
New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics: Starting lineups and depth charts
Liberty starting lineup and depth chart for June 5
The Liberty are expected to use a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Natasha Cloud (G), Breanna Stewart (F), Leonie Fiebich (F) and Kennedy Burke (F) for the upcoming matchup.
The Liberty depth chart for the 2024-25 season:
Mystics starting lineup and depth chart for June 5
The Mystics will likely deploy a starting lineup of Brittney Sykes (G), Sug Sutton (G), Sonia Citron (G), Kiki Iriafen (F) and Stefanie Dolson (C).
The Mystics' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:
How to watch New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics?
The Liberty-Mystics matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the CareFirst Arena in Washington. The game will broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, FOX5 New York and MNMT and can be streamed live on Liberty Live, FuboTV or WNBA League Pass.