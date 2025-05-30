New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 30 | WNBA 2025 season 

The New York Liberty hit the road to face the Washington Mystics on Friday for their first encounter of the 2025 WNBA season. The Liberty previously swept the Mystics 4-0 in their 2024 season series.

Similar to their 2024 campaign, New York is on a dominant run with a 5-0 record to kick off their 2025 season. The reigning WNBA champions are going back-to-back following their 77-82 home win against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday.

Breanna Stewart led their victory charge in the game with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks. Sabrina Ionescu added 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal for the win.

On the other hand, after previously starting their 2024 season with 12 straight losses, Washington is showing improvement in the ongoing season with a 3-3 record so far. They kicked off their 2025 campaign with back-to-back wins and are coming off a 77-83 home win against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday.

Brittney Sykes led them to victory with 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks while Kiki Iriafen added 16 points, eight rebounds, one assist and a steal.

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics: Injury Reports

Liberty injury report for May 30

The New York Liberty will be without Jonquel Jones, Nyarra Sabally, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Ivana Dojkic, Seehia Ridard, Raque Carrera and Annika Soltau for the upcoming matchup.

Player Status Injury Jonquel Jones Out Hamstring Nyarra Sabally Out Knee Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Out (OFS) Knee Ivana Dojkic Out (OFS) Not Injury Related Seehia Ridard Out (OFS) Personal Raquel Carrera Out (OFS) Personal Annika Soltau Out (OFS) Not Injury Related

Mystics injury report for May 30

Meanwhile, the Washington Mystics have Sika Kone listed as questionable to play while Georgia Amoore and Bernadett Hatar are out for the season.

Player Status Injury Sika Kone Questionable (GTD) Wrist Georgia Amoore Out (OFS) Knee Bernadett Hatar Out (OFS) Not Injury Related

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics: Starting lineups and depth charts

Liberty starting lineup and depth chart for May 30

The Liberty are expected to use a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Natasha Cloud (G), Breanna Stewart (F), Leonie Fiebich (F) and Kennedy Burke (F) for the upcoming matchup.

Guard Forward Sabrina Ionescu Breanna Stewart Natasha Cloud Leonie Fiebich

Marine Johannes

Kennedy Burke Rebekah Gardner Isabelle Harrison Marquesha Davis

Jaylyn Sherrod



Mystics starting lineup and depth chart for May 30

On the other hand, the Mystics will likely deploy a starting lineup of Brittney Sykes (G), Sug Sutton (G), Sonia Citron (G), Kiki Iriafen (F) and Stefanie Dolson (C).

Guard Forward Center Brittney Sykes Kiki Iriafen Stefanie Dolson Sug Sutton Aaliyah Edwards Shakira Austin Sonia Citron Emily Engstler

Jade Melbourne Sika Kone*

Lucy Olsen





How to watch New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics?

The Liberty-Mystics matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at CareFirst Arena in Washington. The game will be broadcast nationally on ION, and can also be streamed live on Liberty Live, FuboTV or WNBA League Pass.

