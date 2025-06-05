New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics Prediction and Betting Tips - June 1 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics matchup is one of two WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games scheduled for Thursday. Both teams have played one game each in the tournament. New York is 1-0, while Washington is down 0-1.

Ad

The reigning WNBA champions have gotten off to a hot start and are 7-0 overall and are placed second in the standings. The Mystics are eighth with a 3-5 record.

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics game details and odds

The ⁠⁠New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 5, at CareFirst Arena. The game will air nationally on Prime Video. It will also air locally on Monumental Sports Network, Fox 5 New York and Liberty Live (Livestream). Fans can watch the game on demand on WNBA League Pass after it ends.

Ad

Trending

Moneyline: Liberty (-900) vs. Mystics (+600)

Spread: Liberty (-13) vs. Mystics (+13)

Total (O/U): Liberty -110 (o163.5) vs. Mystics -110 (u163.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics preview

The Liberty have gotten off to a hot start and are 7-0 to start the new season. They trail only the Minnesota Lynx, which are undefeated as well at 8-0. New York is coming off of a lopsided 100-52 win against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

Ad

It was a mixed team effort as Sabrina Ionescu had 18 points, while Breanna Stewart, Leonie Fiebich and Jonquel Jones had 13 points each.

The Mystics are eighth in the standings and have lost two straight games. They most recently played the Indiana Fever on Tuesday and lost 85-76. Rookie Kiki Iriafen had a near double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Brittney Sykes had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics starting lineups

Ad

The Liberty’s only injury concern is Nyara Sabally who is questionable with a knee injury. New York coach Sandy Brondello should start:

PG: Natasha Cloud SG: Sabrina Ionescu SF: Breanna Stewart PF: Leonie Fiebich C: Jonquel Jones

New York’s key bench players should comprise Jaylyn Sherrod, Rebekah Gardner, Isabelle Harrison, Kennedy Burke and Marine Johannes.

Georgia Amoore is out for the Mystics with a right ACL injury. Washington coach Sydney Johnson should start:

Ad

PG: Brittney Sykes SG: Sug Sutton SF: Kiki Iriafen PF: Sonia Citron C: Stefanie Dolson

Washington’s primary bench players should be Jade Melbourne, Shakira Austin, Aaliyah Edwards and Emily Engstler.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups. They could change based on the availability of players who are uncertain to play.

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics betting tips

Breanna Stewart’s points total for the game is set at 17.5, which is under her season average of 18.1 points per game. Bet on the over.

Ad

Brittney Sykes’ points total is set at 18.5. She averages 21.4 points on the season and should cross the prop mark.

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics prediction

The Liberty are favored to get a lopsided win despite being on the road. We expect the same as they have a 20-point differential with their opponents in the seven wins so far. Bet on Stewart and Co. to get an easy win in a game where the team total goes past 163.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More