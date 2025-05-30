  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • New York Liberty
  • New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics prediction and betting Tips - May 30 | 2025 WNBA season

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics prediction and betting Tips - May 30 | 2025 WNBA season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified May 30, 2025 11:30 GMT
New York Liberty v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty
New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics Prediction and Betting Tips - May 30 | 2025 WNBA season (Image: GETTY)

The Washington Mystics host the New York Liberty on Friday for their first encounter of the 2025 WNBA season. New York previously swept Washington 4-0 in their 2024 season series.

Ad

The upcoming contest is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at CareFirst Arena in Washington. It will be broadcast nationally on ION, and can also be streamed live on Liberty Live, FuboTV, or via the WNBA League Pass.

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics odds

Moneyline: Liberty (-380) vs Mystics (+340)

Spread: Liberty (-7.5) vs Mystics (+7.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o165.5) / -110 (u165.5)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Note: The odds are subject to change before tipoff.

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics preview

The Liberty are undefeated this season and tied with the Minnesota Lynx for the top spot in the league with a 5-0 record. The reigning WNBA champions are going back-to-back following their 77-82 home win against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Mystics are showing improvement in their ongoing campaign, standing seventh with a 3-3 record after they kicked off their 2024 season with 12 straight losses. They debuted the 2025 season with back-to-back wins and are coming off a 77-83 home win against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday.

Ad

New York will be without Jonquel Jones, Nyarra Sabally, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Ivana Dojkic, Seehia Ridard, Raque Carrera and Annika Soltau for the upcoming contest.

Meanwhile, Washington has Sika Kone listed as questionable to play while Georgia Amoore and Bernadett Hatar are out for the season.

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics predicted starting lineups

Liberty

G - Sabrina Ionescu | G - Natasha Cloud | G - Breanna Stewart | F - Leonie Fiebich | C - Kennedy Burke

Ad

Mystics

G - Brittney Sykes | G - Sug Sutton | G - Sonia Citron | F - Kiki Iriafen | C - Stefanie Dolson

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics betting tips

Sabrina Ionescu is expected to log over 4.5 rebounds in the contest. She's averaging over the line and has crossed the mark in her last three outings. Ionescu has failed to record above the line just once in the season.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sonia Citron could record over 12.5 points. She is averaging 15.0 points this season and has crossed the mark in five of the six games since her WNBA debut this month.

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics prediction

Despite being underhanded, the Liberty is expected to clinch the win on Friday and extend the winning streak to six.

About the author
Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.

As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.

Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications