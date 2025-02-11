$16.2M Rockets forward's mom makes "arranged marriage" query for Cameron Brink's teammate Rickea Jackson

Cameron Brink's teammate Rickea Jackson's viral video had Rockets forward Tari Eason's mom, Teroya Eason, asking about marriage queries. Jackson's viral moment came before her 1-on-1 Unrivaled matchup on Monday. The Sparks guard made a hand gesture and rolled her eyes in a small snippet that made the internet.

Jackson received compliments from multiple fans for how good she looked in it. Meanwhile, Eason's mom was among them, wondering if "arranged marriage" was still accepted, seemingly hinting she wants Jackson to be her daughter-in-law.

"Are arranged marriages still a thing???" said Eason's mom on X.

Tari Eason is a 23-year-old forward with three years of NBA experience, on a $16.2 million contract with the Rockets.

Meanwhile, Rickea Jackson is also 23. She is coming off her rookie WNBA season with the LA Sparks. Jackson was the No. 4 pick in last year's draft. Both athletes are single as of now.

Cameron Brink's teammate Rickea Jackson dominates a 1-on-1 showdown against Jackie Young

Cameron Brink's Sparks teammate Rickea Jackson got off to a winning start in the Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament on Monday with a 12-3 win over Aces guard Jackie Young. Young was no match for Jackson's versatile scoring, who got to her spots easily without resistance. Young scored just once on her counterpart from the 3-point range. Most of the Sparks guard's scoring came inside the arc under the rim. Here are the highlights:

Jackson will now face the Unrivaled's leading scorer and co-founder, Napheesa Collier. The Sparks star minced no words about her matchup against Collier after beating Young. Here's what Jackson said:

"I just gotta body [Napheesa Collier] and hope that the refs don’t be on that bull crap."

Collier is a much tougher matchup for Jackson because of their size difference. Young had a similar frame, making it easy for the Sparks guard to play on both ends. Collier could give her the work with her physicality. However, her foul drawing ability could limit Jackson's chances of winning this battle.

There have been major upsets in the first round, so it won't be a surprise to see Rickea Jackson pull off a miracle against Napheesa Collier.

