$185,000 Storm veteran drops heartfelt 4-word reaction to Sky HC Tyler Marsh hiring his father on coaching staff

The Chicago Sky named Tyler Marsh their new head coach in early November to replace the dismissed Teresa Weatherspoon. Before taking over the helm for the Sky, Marsh had been a player development or assistant coach since 2012. Marsh’s last stop in the WNBA was with the Las Vegas Aces, where he won two championships with Becky Hammons’ staff.

On Thursday, he announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he had hired his father, Donnie Marsh, a longtime coach, to work with him in Chicago. The elder Marsh will serve as the team’s basketball operations specialist.

Alysha Clark, who signed a one-year, $185K deal with the Seattle Storm in February, reacted on Instagram:

“This is so beautiful @tmarsh12!”

Seattle Storm guard Alysha Clark reacts to Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh hiring his father to his coaching staff. [photo: @alyshaclark/IG]

Donnie began his coaching career as an assistant coach for Franklin & Marshall. He stayed there for seven years (1980-87), his longest stint under one school, before going through different programs. Marsh's last stop was with the Detroit Mercy Titans before joining his son in Chicago to help guide the Sky to a better showing than last season.

The Sky added Kamilla Cardoso (No.3) and Angel Reese (No.7) in the 2024 draft but still missed the playoffs. They ended with a 13-27 record, worse than their 18-22 campaign in 2023. A week later, the team sacked Teresa Weatherspoon and replaced her with Tyler Marsh.

In Tyler’s first head-coaching gig, his father, Donnie Marsh, will be beside him to help him succeed.

Tyler Marsh and the Sky front office revamped the roster for the new season

The Chicago Sky did not just replace Teresa Weatherspoon with Tyler Marsh, the team also retooled the roster. Most notable absentee from the roster was last year’s leading scorer Chennedy Carter, who showed interest in staying.

Marsh acquired Rebecca Allen in a multi-team trade to shore up the perimeter shooting. The Sky also landed Kia Nurse in free agency to space the floor for Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Marsh wanted a bona fide point guard to run the offense, so they signed Courtney Vandersloot.

Chicago’s biggest and best move in the offseason might be the acquisition of Ariel Atkins. The former Washington Wizards star can help carry the load on offense and is easily the team’s best perimeter defender.

Tyler Marsh could start Vandersloot, Atkins, Nurse, Reese, and Cardoso next season.

