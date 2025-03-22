$190,820 forward makes feelings clear on growth ahead of second season with A'ja Wilson's Aces: "It's not always been perfect"

The Las Vegas Aces’ quest to defend their title in 2024 came up short, with the New York Liberty knocking them out on their way to winning it all. That season also marked forward Megan Gustafson’s first year with the A’ja Wilson-led squad.

On Friday, Gustafson — who’s heading into the second and final year of her $190,820 contract with the Aces and her seventh WNBA season overall in 2025 — reflected on Instagram on how far she’s come since her Iowa Hawkeyes days.

“If college Meg could see Year 7 pro Meg, she’d be SHOCKED,” Gustafson wrote. “But in all seriousness… thankful for the growth and the grind day in and day out. It’s not always been perfect, in fact far from it but seeing the progress has been so fun.”

“Embrace the work behind the scenes! It’s what makes you better,” she added.

Megan Gustafson reflects on her career

Gustafson had a standout college career, earning major honors like the 2019 Naismith, Associated Press, ESPNw and USBWA Player of the Year awards.In her senior season at Iowa, she racked up 1,001 points, becoming just the fourth Division I woman — and the only post player — to top 1,000 points in a single year.

She also led the nation that season in five categories, including total points (1,001), points per game (27.8), field goal percentage (.696) and double-doubles (33).

In the WNBA, though, she’s taken on more of a role-player position, averaging 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game over her career.

Last season with the Aces, she posted averages of 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game but made a career-high seven starts.

A'ja Wilson’s Aces reload for another title run

After falling short in 2024, the Las Vegas Aces are gearing up for another championship push, hoping to reclaim the crown they won in 2022 and 2023 — and they’ve added reinforcements around A’ja Wilson.

The team took a big hit losing Kelsey Plum and Sydney Colson but made a splash by adding Jewell Loyd.

They still feature a strong core with Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Dana Evans, Kierstan Bell, Queen Egbo, Megan Gustafson, Elizabeth Kitley, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, Kiah Stokes and Elena Tsineke.

According to ESPN’s WNBA Futures, the Aces have the second-best odds to win it all at +325, just behind the New York Liberty at +225. Right behind them are the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx, both sitting at +400.

