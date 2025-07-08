  • home icon
  • "2 game suspension at the minimum" - WNBA fans react as Angel Reese smacks clipboard in frustration after foul call in Chicago Sky’s loss to Mystics

"2 game suspension at the minimum" - WNBA fans react as Angel Reese smacks clipboard in frustration after foul call in Chicago Sky's loss to Mystics

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jul 08, 2025 19:58 GMT
Chicago Sky v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty
WNBA fans react as Angel Reese smacks clipboard in frustration after foul call in Chicago Sky’s narrow loss to Mystics - Source: Getty

The Chicago Sky lost 81-79 to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. Angel Reese had a good game and is making the news on social media for an outburst during the game.

The former LSU star smacked the clipboard when it was handed to her by a member of the Sky's staff. Reese was called for a foul in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter.

One fan suggested a punishment for her:

Another fan suggested a monetary fine:

Another fan called for her to be suspended:

Other fans called her out:

Reese finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four assists. This was her sixth consecutive game with 15 or more rebounds. Over the last five games, Reese is averaging 19.4 points, 16.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

The Sky lost their second straight game and dropped to 5-13. They aim to return to winning ways on Wednesday when they host the Dallas Wings.

Angel Reese speaks after the loss to the Washington Mystics

Angel Reese continued her impressive performance despite being on the losing end on Tuesday. She spoke to the media and laid the blame on herself.

"We have to box out and not give them another opportunity to make free throws," Reese said. "We did not box out tonight. It wasn't enough. Very frustrating for myself. I have to be better as far as boxing out."
Reese shot 5-for-9 (55.6%) and hit 80% of her free throws. While she rebounded well, there were moments when she was boxed out by smaller players.

She would be eager to put the loss behind her and help the Sky return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
