$200,000 defensive ace details the reality of battling A'ja Wilson in the paint: "Nobody got that answer"

A'ja Wilson put together a dominant 2024 campaign, securing her third WNBA MVP award and posting record-breaking numbers — though her Las Vegas Aces came up short in their title defense. Still, her stellar performance has earned admiration from her peers, most recently from Dallas Wings newcomer DiJonai Carrington.

During an Instagram Live session — a clip of which was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday — Carrington, known for her defense during four seasons with the Connecticut Sun and a 2024 All-Defensive First Team selection, was asked how to contain Wilson in the paint.

Carrington, under a one-year, $200,000 deal with Dallas, didn’t mince words, saying there’s no real solution.

“Don’t ask me,” she said. “Do not ask me. Don’t nobody got that answer. Hope she foul out.”

In 2024, A'ja Wilson joined elite company, becoming only the fourth player in WNBA history to earn three MVP awards, alongside legends Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson.

Wilson also set the all-time best single-season totals in both points and rebounds, and topped the league in blocks.

She shattered now teammate Jewell Loyd’s previous scoring record, becoming the first player in WNBA history to eclipse 1,000 points in a single season. She also passed Angel Reese for the rebounding title.

Wilson wrapped up her season with a staggering 1,021 points and 451 rebounds. Her 26.9 points per game is a new WNBA single-season scoring average record, and she also ranked seventh in field goal percentage at 51.8%.

A'ja Wilson will have a new star teammate in 2025 in Jewell Loyd

After falling short last season, the Aces are reloading for another title run, hoping to reclaim the championship they won in back-to-back years, 2022 and 2023, with A'ja Wilson still at the core.

The Aces suffered key losses in Kelsey Plum and Sydney Colson, but countered with a major acquisition by bringing in Jewell Loyd.

In a February interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Wilson opened up about losing Plum and the addition of Loyd.

“(Plum) was our hard-nose player that did all of everything in the moment, whenever we needed her,” Wilson said. “In the locker room, she was always someone that spoke her mind. You need that honesty in the locker room. We’re definitely gonna miss her.”

Wilson also shared her enthusiasm about playing alongside Loyd.

“When she can just play with an open mind, (she’s) very, very hard to stop,” Wilson said. “So I’m super excited. … Jewell is just a phenomenal person, and that’s what we love. We love good-character people in our locker rooms.”

According to ESPN futures, A'ja Wilson's Aces are tied with the Indiana Fever for the second-best odds to win the 2025 championship at +350, trailing the New York Liberty, who lead the pack at +230.

