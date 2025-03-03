$202,000 star and Aaliyah Edwards gush over tennis star Coco Gauff's showstopping Oscars red carpet debut

On Sunday, WNBA players Dearica Hamby and Aaliyah Edwards were seen gushing over tennis star Coco Gauff after her show-stopping red carpet debut. The two stars were seen commenting on the Atlanta-born star's Oscar post as she donned a beautiful dress to the 97th Academy Awards.

Taking to Instagram to share images of her tennis ball yellow dress from the Oscars, Coco Gauff shared glimpses of her night before travelling to Hollywood. Captioning the post with a short message, the World No. 3 women's tennis player wrote:

"Moments before arriving to the #oscars ✨💫"

WNBA stars Aaliyah Edwards and Dearicaa Hamby also gushed over Gauff's post in the comments section, with Edwards dropping a hearted reaction to her yellow dress:

"💛💛💛," she commented showing love.

Dearica Hamby also expressed her admiration for Gauff, as she replied with a two-worded response:

"Yes mam," Hamby commented.

Dearica Hamby and Aaliyah Edwards comment on Coco Gauff's post on Instagram

Re-signing with the Los Angeles Sparks for a year during the off-season, Hamby is set to earn an annual salary of $202,000, according to Spotrac. The star alongside Aaliyah Edwards is in Miami ,participating in the new 3x3 league Unrivaled, where Coco Gauff is an investor.

The duo showed love to the tennis icon in the comments section of her post as she made a surprise debut during the red carpet. Slated to participate in the BNP Paribas Open, aka Indian Wells, on Thursday, Gauff will be hopeful of a better finish this term after making the semi-final last year.

Coco Gauff follows her basketball heritage as she becomes a part investor in the new Unrivaled league

Coco Gauff, although only 20, became a part investor to Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's new 3x3 league on Jan. 7. The 2023 U.S Open winner, whose father was a collegiate basketball player, follows in his footsteps with this move as she kept her basketball heritage alive.

The tennis star's inclusion was announced through an Instagram post by the Unrivaled account as they posted a graphic of her. Captioning the post with a short message, the account announced:

" A champion on the court, a visionary off it. Welcome @cocogauff to the @unrivaledbasketball family as an investor—together, we’re taking basketball to the next level! 🚀🏀"

Coco Gauff, who comes from a family of athletes, reposted the graphic on her story, captioning it with a message of her own:

"I'm switching sports! My dad always wanted me to follow in his footsteps and play basketball. Haha sorry dad but this is as close as it will get 🤣. In all seriousness, I’m incredibly my grateful to get the opportunity to uplift women’s sports and I am super excited to join the @Unrivaledwbb family 💜💜💜 I can’t wait to watch!!," Gauff wrote.

Sticking true to her word, the tennis prodigy traveled to Miami to show her support to the league as she posted images of her visit on her Instagram.

