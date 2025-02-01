"2021 ROTY that no one talks about" - WNBA fans elated at Angel Reese's Chicago Sky re-signing Michaela Onyenwere

Michaela Onyenwere was drafted by the Chicago Sky in 2021 and decided on Saturday morning to stay with the team, re-signing with the team on a one year deal. Onyenwere was a key part of the Sky's rotation last season after joining the team as part of their trade with the Phoenix Mercury. The news was broken by Rachel Galligan, an analyst for Winsidr.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Chicago Sky fans responded to the news with excitement, supporting the team as they continue to improve a roster that missed the postseason by only two games last season. They applauded the move, excited with the team's direction and future centered around second year players Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Michaela Onyenwere was a big part of the Sky's offseason, as she provided some much-needed shooting to a team that traded away Marina Mabrey and didn't extend a qualifying offer to Chennedy Carter. Onyenwere's 36.8% shooting from three is second on the current roster amongst players who appeared in at least 30 games last season, behind only Dana Evans.

Fans were largely approving of the move, happy that the Sky were able to secure Onyenwere's services for one more year.

"Yessir, 2021 rookie of the year that nobody talks about," one fan commented.

"🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 yay! Welcome back Mic!!!" another fan said, showing excitement.

Some fans were more negative about the move by the Sky.

"Ughhhhh!!!" one fan said, expressing disdain for the move.

"About time Chicago and Jeff make some moves," another complained.

Michaela Onyenwere joins Courtney Vandersloot as players who signed with the Sky on one year deals this offseason. Both players provide a boost to the Sky's roster, something they will need if they can't recoup their losses this offseason.

While resigning Michaela Onyenwere helps the Sky as they try to move forward, things haven't been all positive for the team this offseason. The team sent Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun halfway through the season for a first round pick in this year's draft and likely won't re-sign Carter, leaving big shoes for a younger roster to fill.

How does Michaela Onyenwere fit into the Chicago Sky's future?

Michaela Onyenwere returns to a Chicago Sky roster that is in a state of flux as they navigate the offseason. The team will welcome two rookies this season unless they decide to move on from their top-ten picks, including the third overall selection. ESPN's draft projections has the Sky selecting UConn shooting guard Azzi Fudd, adding her deadly accuracy from deep.

Onyenwere figures to play a bigger role this season as the Sky fight to return to the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback