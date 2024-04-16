2024 WNBA Draft odds: Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso odds explored

The 2024 WNBA Draft odds are up around the country ahead of Monday night. Many believe Caitlin Clark will go number one. However, the WNBA draft odds are wide open after Clark.

The Iowa star leads a loaded class in 2024. Clark will be joined in New York by other women’s college basketball stars, including South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, Stanford’s Cameron Brink, LSU’s Angel Reese and more.

All four are certified stars and could land in the lottery on Monday night. The lottery in the WNBA is the top four picks. Let’s take a look at who could land in the top four spots by looking at the WNBA draft odds.

Caitlin Clark is the heavy odds-on favorite to be the number-one pick. She is such a favorite that you cannot find odds on Clark to go number one at most shops. So let’s take a look at pick No. 2–4.

WNBA Draft Odds

WNBA Draft Odds for Pick No. 2: LA Sparks

Cameron Brink: 9000

Rickea Jackson 16/1

Kamilla Cardoso 29/1

Angel Reese 34/1

Caitlin Clark 100/1

WNBA Draft Odds for Pick No. 3: Chicago Sky (from Phoenix)

Rickea Jackson: 115

Kamilla Cardoso: 115

Angel Reese 20/1

Aaliyah Edwards 20/1

Jacy Sheldon 20/1

Cameron Brink 20/1

WNBA Draft Odds for Pick No. 4: LA Sparks (from Seattle)

Rickea Jackson: 115

Kamilla Cardoso: 115

Aaliyah Edwards: +900

Angel Reese 20/1

Jacy Sheldon 20/1

Cameron Brink 20/1

Cameron Brink is largely expected to go second overall. She has one of the most complete skill packages in this draft class.

The Stanford All-American is already a bona fide star. Her stock has only gone up with an incredible senior season. She will likely stay in California and become the new face of the Sparks.

Brink averaged 17.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game in her senior season. She also shot 51.1 percent from the field and blocked more than three shots per game as a 6-foot-4 forward.

Things open up in the draft after Clark and Brink. Most expect Kamilla Cardoso to go into the top four. The center led South Carolina to a national title and has the skills to contribute at the next level.

The third pick will come down to the need for the Chicago Sky. Will they go big or opt for more of a shooter? If they want a shooter, they can take Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson. She averaged 20.2 ppg this season in college and will also likely be a lottery pick.

Angel Reese is the second-biggest name in this class. However, she might go later in the first round. Odds point to Reese going later in the top ten and outside of the lottery.

