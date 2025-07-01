2025 WNBA All-Star Game: All starters, teams, dates, key details & more

The WNBA will see two of its biggest stars, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, captain the All-Star teams in this year’s midseason extravaganza. On Monday, the league announced the players who will start in the All-Star Game following weeks of fan voting, and player and media selections.

Collier and Clark topped the All-Star rankings in the forward and guard positions, earning the honor of being the captains for each All-Star team. This year’s format is different from last year, when a selection of WNBA All-Stars played against the then-Olympics-bound Team USA.

As Clark and Collier are set to pick their players for their All-Star squads, here are the starters in the selection pool for them.

2025 WNBA All-Star Game starters

The league announced 10 players who will be starters in the All-Star game, including Clark and Collier. The list includes Fever player Aliyah Boston, who has been Clark’s secondary star with the team.

Meanwhile, there are also two starters from the defending champions, New York Liberty, namely Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. The list also includes reigning MVP A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, and the 2025 top pick Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings.

They will be joined by Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream, Nneka Ogwumike of the Seattle Storm, and Satou Sabally of the Phoenix Mercury. Ogwumike will be the most tenured player in the starting lineups, as she's set to enter her 10th All-Star Game, becoming the fourth WNBA player to do so.

Collier and Clark will be picking players from the other eight starters and the soon-to-be-announced reserves to be with their respective teams in the All-Star Game.

The reserves will be voted on by WNBA head coaches, who will select three guards, five frontcourt players and four players regardless of position to make up the All-Star squads.

2025 WNBA All-Star Game key dates, and details

This year’s All-Star weekend will be happening inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where the Fever plays. The arena also hosted the NBA Finals with the Indiana Pacers last month.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, July 19. It will be broadcast via ESPN on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+.

ESPN will also host the All-Star draft between Clark and Collier on July 8 via the WNBA Countdown show at 7 p.m Eastern time.

