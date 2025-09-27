2025 WNBA Championship Updated Odds After Napheesa Collier's Injury

The 2025 WNBA season is nearing its climax, with the Finals tipping off on October 4. The playoffs have already delivered several upsets, and more could follow after title favorite Minnesota Lynx lost star forward Napheesa Collier to injury on Friday.

Collier suffered the injury against the Mercury in their 84-76 loss in Game 3 on Friday, drastically shifting the WNBA title odds, leaving the championship race wide open. While the Lynx and Aces still see themselves as favorites, the Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever currently hold 2-1 leads in their respective series.

Given the strength of the Aces and Lynx, the odds remain tilted in their favor. Here’s a look at the updated 2025 WNBA Championship odds.

2025 WNBA Championship Updated Odds

#4. Indiana Fever (+4000)

Despite holding a 2-1 series lead and the home court advantage at the time of writing, the Fever is the team with the lowest championship odds. However, this does not come as a surprise, as they are currently reeling from an injury crisis and qualified for the playoffs as the No. 6 seed.

With the likes of Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson all missing from the roster, the Fever have continued to perform brilliantly. Although well-equipped to reach the Finals, the Fever will need to defy all odds if they are to win the WNBA crown this term.

#3. Minnesota Lynx (+850)

The favorites to win the title at the start of the season, the Minnesota Lynx are now a game away from elimination against the Phoenix Mercury. Following Napheesa Collier's injury on Friday, their chances of winning the championship have gone down significantly as they hope to level the series with a win on Sunday.

After dominating the standings all year and establishing themselves as the team to beat, the Lynx’s potential elimination could mark the biggest upset of the season. Following their loss to the Indiana Fever in the Commissioner’s Cup Finals, Minnesota now risks missing out on another trophy, which would cap a disappointing season.

#2. Phoenix Mercury (+170)

The Phoenix Mercury have been one of the most consistent teams all season and are a game away from reaching the WNBA Finals. After eliminating the reigning champions, the New York Liberty, in the first round, the Phoenix is on course to defeat the title favorites.

Napheesa Collier’s injury has boosted their chances even more, as they chase a fourth championship in franchise history. With home-court advantage heading into Game 4, the Mercury are a step away from the Finals, and failure to advance would rank among the biggest collapses in WNBA history.

#1. Las Vegas Aces

Led by A'ja Wilson, the Las Vegas Aces have been the best team in the WNBA since the All-Star break. Despite being 2-1 down in the series against the Fever, the Aces are still the favorites to win the championship and rightly so.

They entered the playoffs riding a 15-game win streak, which secured them the second seed. Furthermore, A’ja Wilson has been in the form of her career, earning her a second straight MVP award. Despite a tough matchup against the Fever on Sunday, the Aces are expected to prevail and remain championship favorites.

