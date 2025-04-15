2025 WNBA Draft: Full list of 38 selected players through 3 rounds

The 2025 WNBA Draft is in the books, with 38 players from different parts of the world getting a chance to land a WNBA roster spot. 12 out of the league's 13 teams nabbed at least one draft pick in this class headlined by a recently crowned NCAA champion.

Though prominent stars like Olivia Miles and Flau'Jae Johnson decided to skip this year's proceedings, the Draft pool was nevertheless filled with interesting choices from the U.S. college scene, as well as overseas leagues.

Round 1

#1 Dallas Wings - Paige Bueckers

2025 WNBA Draft - Source: Getty

To the surprise of no one, Bueckers — who led the UConn Huskies to a national title just last week — went first overall to the Wings. The 6-foot guard will be a welcome dose of fresh talent for a team that had the second-worst record in the WNBA last season.

#2 Seattle Storm - Dominique Malonga

The 6-foot-6 Malonga brings both size and youth to a Storm team that can go on a serious playoff run this year. The French center will have the privilege of soaking in the mentorship of veterans like Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike.

#3 Washington Mystics - Sonia Citron

Citron, a standout from Notre Dame, is a versatile 3-and-D player. Her skill set is most welcome for a Mystics team on the rebuild.

#4 Washington Mystics - Kiki Iriafen

Iriafen offers a remedy to the Mystics' glaring flaws in the rebounding department last season. The 6-foot-3 power forward from USC would be a great fit next to Aaliyah Edwards.

#5 Golden State Valkyries - Juste Jocyte

Jocyte is a prolific wing who averaged 17 points per game in the EuroBasket qualifiers. If there's one thing the Valkyries can count on, it's that their 17-year-old Lithuanian draft selection will be lethal from the perimeter.

#6 Washington Mystics - Georgia Amoore

What the 5-foot-5 Amoore lacks in stature, she more than makes up for in terms of her basketball intellect and step-back jumpers. Picking the former Kentucky hotshot was a good way for the Mystics to cap off their trio of first-round picks, which they used on a talented wing, a rugged rebounder, and a court general.

#7 Connecticut Sun - Aneesah Morrow

A double-double machine during her LSU days, Morrow brings hustle and energy to the Sun, particularly when it comes to grabbing boards. On the offensive end, her range allows her to draw bigger defenders away from the paint.

#8 Connecticut Sun - Saniya Rivers

Rivers, a standout from NC State, has both the athleticism and the playmaking to give WNBA defenders a tough time.

#9 LA Sparks - Sarah Ashlee Barker

Though Kelsey Plum has just arrived in Tinseltown, the Sparks can use some more help in their backcourt. The strength of Alabama star Barker lies in driving to the rim, which can create situations for the Sparks' shooters to get wide open on the perimeter.

#10 Chicago Sky - Ajsa Sivka

A young prodigy from Slovenia, Sivka gives the Sky another shooter that can free up the interior for the likes of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

#11 Chicago Sky - Hailey Van Lith

Van Lith, who blossomed with the TCU Horned Frogs, is an exceptional pick-and-roll facilitator, something that the Sky frontcourt will benefit from as they seek to bounce back from a challenging season.

#12 Dallas Wings - Aziaha James

In pairing Bueckers with NC State guard James, the Wings expanded their options in terms of playing fast and scoring in transition.

Round 2

#13 Las Vegas Aces - Aaliyah Nye

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 20 Women's - Alabama at Tennessee - Source: Getty

Nye, who flourished in Alabama, is a deadly shooter who will get many wide-open looks when opposing teams send multiple defenders at A'ja Wilson.

#14 Dallas Wings - Madison Scott

Scott, a lengthy 6-foot-2 wing from Ole Miss, gives Dallas some more muscle on the defensive end.

#15 Minnesota Lynx - Anastasiia Olairi Kosu

A 19-year-old Russian forward with plenty of promise, Kosu will most likely be a draft-and-stash option for the Lynx.

#16 Chicago Sky - Maddy Westbeld

Westbeld is known for setting solid screens and grabbing rebounds, both of which she did rather well during her time at Notre Dame.

#17 Golden State Valkyries - Shyanne Sellers

Though knee issues are a bit of question mark for this 6-foot-2 guard from Maryland, the Valkyries are counting on Sellers to be a solid floor general.

#18 Atlanta Dream - Te-Hina Paopao

Paopao, who comes from the rich South Carolina program, is a skilled combo guard that will continue to torch the nets when Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray take a rest.

#19 Indiana Fever - Makayla Timpson

The Fever can use another frontcourt player to help cover for the loss of Temi Fagbenle. Timpson, who averaged a double-double as a senior at Florida State, can do just that.

#20 Indiana Fever - Bree Hall

Hall, another South Carolina product, is a 3-and-D player that the Fever can call off the bench whenever they need to get a string of stops.

#21 Los Angeles Sparks - Sania Feagin

Feagin, a South Carolina alum who stands at 6-foot-3, should be able to give the Sparks size and interior protection as Cameron Brink ramps up her recovery.

#22 Chicago Sky - Aicha Coulibaly

Coulibaly refined her finishing skills at Texas A&M. Now, she'll reap the fruits of her labor with the Sky.

#23 Washington Mystics - Lucy Olsen

Olsen proved herself to be a reliable combo guard during her days at Iowa. Her skill set will be much needed in Washington.

#24 Minnesota Lynx - Dalayah Daniels

A 6-foot-4 power forward from Washington, Daniels adds size to a Lynx team that's raring to get back to the Finals.

#25 Connecticut Sun - Rayah Marshall

Marshall is a 6-foot-4 enforcer that will help protect the rim for the Sun, not to mention collar some rebounds.

Round 3

#26 Seattle Storm - Serena Sundell

2025 WNBA Draft - Source: Getty

Sundell is a 6-foot-2 point guard from Kansas State.

#27 Dallas Wings - JJ Quinerly

Quinerly is a 3-and-D wing from West Virginia.

#28 Los Angeles Sparks - Liatu King

King is an energetic 6-foot rebounder from Notre Dame.

#29 Seattle Storm - Madison Conner

Conner is a proficient three-point shooter from TCU.

#30 Golden State Valkyries - Kaitlyn Chen

Chen, a point guard who went to the Draft venue to extend her support to her former UConn teammate Bueckers, was surprised to her name called in third round.

#31 Dallas Wings - Aaronette Vonleh

Vonleh is a 6-foot-3 center from Baylor.

#32 Washington Mystics - Zaay Green

Green is a 6-foot-2 point guard from Alabama.

#33 Indiana Fever - Yvonne Ejim

An Olympian who has represented Canada, Ejim is a 6-foot-1 power forward from Gonzaga.

#34 Seattle Storm - Jordan Hobbs

Hobbs is a floor general from Michigan.

#35 Las Vegas Aces - Harmoni Turner

Turner is a renowned wing defender from Harvard.

#36 Atlanta Dream - Taylor Thierry

A forward who specializes in getting steals, Thierry is a product of the Ohio State program.

#37 Minnesota Lynx - Aubrey Griffin

Griffin is a versatile forward from UConn.

#38 New York Liberty - Adja Kane

Kane, a 6-foot-3 forward from France, will perhaps be a draft-and-stash player for the Liberty.

