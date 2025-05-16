2025 WNBA MVP Odds: Bettors overwhelmingly back Caitlin Clark over A’ja Wilson for major honor

Last year, Caitlin Clark took the WNBA by storm, winning Rookie of the Year honors while breaking, and setting a slew of WNBA records herself. Now, as the Iowa product looks to help Indiana cement itself as championship contenders, it appears as though WNBA fans are backing her to win this year's WNBA MVP award.

In an image shared by Boardroom, 23% of bets on FanDuel for this year's WNBA MVP have been placed on Clark, while 5% of bets have been for Napheesa Collier, and 4% of bets have gone to reigning MVP A'ja Wilson. Additionally, 2% of bets have gone to Angel Reese and Sabrina Ionescu.

Caitlin Clark is currently favored to win the MVP award with +200 odds, with A'ja Wilson just behind her with +230 odds. Napheesa Collier then rounds out the top three with +300 odds.

Despite bettors backing Caitlin Clark to win MVP, the Indiana Fever are sitting behind the Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty in this year's WNBA Championship betting odds.

Currently, the Liberty are favored to go back-to-back, with the Aces in second, the Lynx in third, and the Fever in fourth. We then see a big drop-off from the fourth-place Fever with +410 odds to the fifth-place Mercury with +1200 odds.

Looking at the season ahead for Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever as team looks to cement its place as championship contenders

Last year, led by the young duo of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, the Indiana Fever made their return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. Despite that, the team was eliminated in the first round at the hands of the Connecticut Sun.

In response, the Fever's front office, led by General Manager Amber Cox and President Kelly Krauskopf, went out and bolstered the team's roster for the season ahead, while also bringing back former coach Stephanie White, who led the Sun to the second round of the playoffs last year.

After leading the Fever to the playoffs during the 2016 season, White spent five years coaching at Vanderbilt before accepting a job as the coach of the Connecticut Sun.

Now, with a familiar face at the helm, and a slew of veterans like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Brianna Turner, Syndey Colson, and Sophie Cunningham, the hope is that the Fever will be able to compete with the best of the best.

Their regular season will tip off Saturday at 3 p.m. EDT with a game against the Chicago Sky.

