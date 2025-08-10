  • home icon
$203,000 Wings star puts heckling fan in check to shield rookie head coach from harsh criticism

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 10, 2025 17:18 GMT
Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes has faced mounting criticism all season. Forward Myisha Hines-Allen addressed a fan who attempted to heckle the rookie coach during the Wings’ 88-77 loss to the New York Liberty on Friday.

Hines-Allen, who is on a one-year, $203,000 contract with Dallas, addressed the fans during the postgame moments at home. As the team exited the court to chants of “We want Nola”, she confronted the disruption and urged fans to support the team rather than turning against them.

“I understand. Well, we want to do well, too. … We can hear all the outside noise!… But we need the fans to support us! [And the chants] aren’t supporting us… Because at the end of the day, Chris is still our head coach. We still need him.”
Coach Koclanes has come under fire, with analysts and fans questioning whether he commands respect in the locker room. His offensive and defensive schemes have also been questioned, with fans asking if they are clear or effective.

Fans have organized a “We Want Nola” campaign, urging the team to promote assistant coach Nola Henry instead of Koclanes. At home games, chants of “We want Nola” and T-shirts bearing the slogan have become noticeable distractions.

The Wings have lost their last four games. They play the Washington Mystics on Sunday with tip-off slated for 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, MNMT, and KFAA.

How has Wings coach Chris Koclanes addressed fan backlash?

The Wings hired Chris Koclanes as their new coach for the 2025 season. His tenure hasn’t gone as planned, as the team has struggled with inconsistencies and fan backlash.

Following a crushing 102-72 defeat to the Phoenix Mercury on July 8, Koclanes didn’t shy away from admitting fault:

“I’ve got to be better, I’m going to be my harshest critic. We are searching still, for what our identity is as a team because it changes from night to night.”
After another setback, an 88-78 loss to the Indiana Fever on Aug. 1, Koclanes laid out a candid and technical critique of his team’s defensive breakdowns.

“When you get beat at the point of attack, now you don’t have good rebounding position… Our guards are getting beat off the bounce… So, if we can’t win at the point of attack with our physicality, then all five need to get in there and war it up.”

However, fans of the Wings expected better after drafting Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft. Dallas is bottom of the Western Conference standings with an 8-23 record and is in danger of missing a second successive postseason.

