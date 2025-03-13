$250,000,000 worth Eminem aims to bring WNBA expansion franchise to Detroit with backing of Adam Silver

The WNBA's meteoric rise isn't stopping any time soon.

Ad

With young superstars in the making like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, plus proven veterans like Breanna Stewart and A'Ja Wilson, the league has no shortage of talent now or in the future. That's why Hip-Hop legend Eminem doesn't want his beloved hometown of Detroit to miss out.

The legendary Grammy-winning artist has joined a bid to create an expansion team in Detroit, per Uproxx. The group — comprising owners of the Red Wings (NHL), Lions (NFL), Tigers (MLB), and Pistons (NBA) — are fighting to bring the women's league home.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This would mark the WNBA's return to Detroit for the first time since the Detroit Shock moved to Tulsa in 2010. They later relocated to Dallas and are now known as the Dallas Wings.

Moreover, Eminem, valued at $250 million per Celebrity Net Worth, seems to have NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's support:

“I was here for all three Shock championships [in Detroit]. I’m sorry that the Shock ever left, and it’s great that Tom [Gores, Pistons owner] and this group want to bring this back. I know several people that are part of that group. […] That’s a first-class group led by Tom, and Detroit needs to get a WNBA team again,” said Silver.

Ad

The WNBA's expansion will take some time

On January 30, the WNBA received bids for its 16th franchise. Per The Athletic, more than ten potential ownership groups submitted bids.

The league will have the Golden State Valkyries debut in the 2025 season, and teams from Portland and Toronto will join the party the following season. Also, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is confident about getting to 16 teams by 2028.

Ad

Austin, Cleveland, Charlotte, Detroit, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Kansas City and Philadelphia all submitted bids to get that coveted 16th franchise:

“It’s complex because you need an arena and a practice facility and player housing and all the things, you need committed long-term ownership groups,” Engelbert said. “The nice thing is we’re getting a lot of calls.”

The WNBA is finally thriving after years of surviving, and the league will continue to grow for years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback