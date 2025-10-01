The inaugural season of the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled was a huge success, with the Rose BC being crowned as the first-ever champions. Fans and critics alike offered positive reactions to the tournament as its popularity is set to rise in its second season.

Amid the fallout between the WNBA and its players, there have been suggestions that Unrivaled poses a threat to the league. The tournament, which was designed to provide players with opportunities during the offseason, has emerged as a competitor to the WNBA.

ESPN's McNutt Monica offered her views on Unrivaled posing a threat to the WNBA on Tuesday, while explaining the 3x3 league's positive impact on the players.

"What threat is Unrivaled to the WNBA? Well, it's a different basketball, it's 3 on 3, but the threat that it does pose is how these players are treated, from a leadership standpoint, from a resources standpoint and raising the expectations," Monica said.

With Napheesa Collier's critique of WNBA leadership and Cathy Engelbert making headlines on Tuesday, these three game-changing factors make Unrivaled a serious threat to the WNBA.

3 game-changing factors making Unrivaled a threat to the WNBA

#3. Their treatment of players

Unrivaled has been designed to offer the best opportunities to players during the offseason. The league has been mindful of keeping its players satisfied and has built the entire structure with their stars in mind.

From designing a venue in Florida to host the tournament to providing individual locker rooms to teams, Unrivaled has gone all out to accommodate its players. Furthermore, the venue also features a glam room from Sephora, a niche touch that provides a special feel for the players.

Beyond offering world-class amenities, the league ups the ante with a lucrative prize structure. From a $350,000 pool, the champions secure $250,000, while each player on the winning team also pockets a $10,000 bonus, receiving a total of $37,700 each.

This amount is far more than the WNBA’s $249,900 prize, where each player receives $20,825. This blend of premium treatment and meaningful financial reward makes athletes feel truly appreciated, setting the league apart from the WNBA.

#2. Raising expectations

Unrivaled has elevated player standards with its meaningful structure and rewards, while also raising expectations. The league offers an engaging 3 v 3 format and includes a mid-season break that features a 1 v 1 contest, providing fans with the elements they have long desired.

Furthermore, with the league expanding with new teams and adding rising stars like Paige Bueckers and Cameron Brink, this has only heightened expectations. As the league keeps moving in a positive direction, excitement around it continues to build, positioning it as a genuine challenger to the WNBA.

#1. Trustworthy leadership

Unrivaled, co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, was built for the players. Collier’s exit interview on Tueday, criticizing the WNBA leadership, further reinforced her credibility as a leader. She is also the vice president of the WNBPA, and offers players' confidence that their voices are truly being represented.

Additionally, Collier's husband, Alex Bazzell, who serves as the president of the league, has consistently sought to expand it. In September, he revealed that they had reached out to the WNBA for a partnership, which was ultimately denied.

"We went to the WNBA early," Bazzell said. "Number one, told them about it and were certainly open to a partnership in terms of equity and ownership ... They chose not to do that."

With a leadership team committed to a better future for the league and its players, Unrivaled provides a sense of security that the WNBA has failed to deliver.

