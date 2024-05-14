3 hidden details in Golden State Valkyries logo

On Tuesday morning, the Golden State Valkyries revealed their logo. They are one of the newest WNBA expansion teams and will debut during the 2025 season.

The Valkyries will become the WNBA affiliate for the Golden State Warriors. While they're still a year away from their debut, they've already begun marketing the new franchise.

The Golden State Valkyries unveiled their logo Tuesday, which primarily features the Bay Bridge. Based on the photo, their primary colors are going to be purple and black. Purple was chosen as one of the main colors because it is a symbol of ambition.

Golden State got the name from mythology, as the Valkyries were a strong group of female warriors. Even though the logo seems simple, it is filled with little hidden aspects for fans to search for.

Details in the Golden State Valkyries logo:

1) The bridge

The main aspect of the Golden State Valkyries logo is the bridge itself. While it's a staple of the area, it also has a deeper meaning.

Putting the bridge in the logo was meant to symbolize the move the organization has gone through in recent years. After playing in Oakland for years, the Golden State Warriors had an arena built in San Francisco. The Valkyries will also play their home games at Chase Center, but the practice facility remains in Oakland.

2) The cables/wings

The cables serve multiple purposes. At first glance, they seem to be just for the bridge. However, upon a closer look, the cables also double as wings. This was meant as a nod to the Valkyries.

Within the cables/wings, there are five triangles. This was also done on purpose, as it is meant to signify the five players on the court for a team.

3) Number of lines around the bridge/sword

Similar to the cables, the bridge itself can also look like two different things. When looking from the bottom up, it depicts the top of a sword. The Golden State Valkyries did this once again as a nod to their namesake.

From the top of the sword down, 13 lines can be seen across the logo. This number was important, as it relates to their standing in the WNBA. When they debut in 2025, the Valkyries are going to be the 13th active team in the league.

Throughout the league's history, there were as many as 16 teams at one point. That said, some franchises were forced to fold for various reasons.