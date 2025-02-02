3× MVP A'ja Wilson makes her feelings clear about ownership interest in expansion team after Candace Parker's recent foray

A'ja Wilson just got the ultimate honor by the South Carolina Gamecocks. The program finally retired her jersey number, a long-overdue honor, after she led them to their first national championship in 2017 and won the 2018 Naismith Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.

During her time on campus, she was also asked about the possibility of following Candace Parker's steps and potentially bringing a WNBA team to South Carolina.

While she acknowledged that she would be interested, she also claimed that she wasn't aware of the business side of the game. More than that, she also believes that the city already has a great vibe surrounding the college program.

"Yeah, I would love to see a professional team here," Wilson said. "Would I be involved? Of course, probably from afar. That business side is a whole different side; I don't know if I can dive into (it). But I would love to see a pro team here, but also, at the same time, I love just the culture that we have here.

"I feel like it's a great vibe and everyone is so connected. It's really, truly a family, so I don't wanna take a pro team and draw that away. So, it's the best of both worlds, you never know, but I feel like this city is a great city to have a pro team." (5:20)

Under Dawn Staley, the Gamecocks have become one of the teams to beat in college basketball.

Candace Parker wants to take the WNBA to Nashville

The WNBA just expanded, with the Golden State Valkryies set to debut in 2025 and the Toronto Tempo joining the party in the following season.

Now, an investment group led by WNBA legend Candace Parker, Peyton Manning, and former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, among others, is trying to get a team to Nashville as well.

"We believe a WNBA team, based in Nashville, could serve as a beacon for girls and women, young and old, across Tennessee, while also creating more opportunities for sports fans as our community continues to grow," Haslam said.

The WNBA's exponential growth and the influx of money and talent will make it easier for the league to handle another expansion in the foreseeable future.

Given its basketball tradition, there's no doubt that South Carolina may also draw some strong consideration to get their own team.

