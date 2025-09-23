  • home icon
  3 potential landing spots for Paige Bueckers in Unrivaled following her ROTY season with Wings

3 potential landing spots for Paige Bueckers in Unrivaled following her ROTY season with Wings

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 23, 2025 00:25 GMT
Dallas Wings v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Dallas Wings v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty

Paige Bueckers has begun her WNBA offseason, but in a few months, she'll be making another professional debut as she participates in the second season of Unrivaled.

After winning the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year award, Bueckers is set to bring more excitement to the 3-on-3 league that exceeded its financial targets when it launched last year. In Unrivaled, the Dallas Wings star will get the opportunity to form a dream pairing with a number of stars that she battled in her WNBA debut season.

The only question now is, which Unrivaled ball club will she be suiting up for? Here are three possibilities.

3 potential landing spots for Paige Bueckers in Unrivaled

Phantom BC

Phantom v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Phantom v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

In the same way that Bueckers was drafted by a WNBA team that had been at the bottom of the standings, her Unrivaled team could very well be a ball club that didn't pick up too many wins last year.

In Unrivaled's inaugural season, Phantom BC finished last with a 4-10 record. If Bueckers ends up in Phantom, she could be teaming up with fellow scoring machine Satou Sabally and former WNBA MVP Brittney Griner. Another potential teammate is Sabrina Ionescu, who stepped away from the team last year due to prior commitments with Nike.

One of the expansion teams (Breeze BC or Hive BC)

It would also make sense for Bueckers to anchor one of the two new teams joining Unrivaled this season. Earlier this month, Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell announced that Breeze BC and Hive BC would be making their debut in the league's year two.

The entry of Breeze and Hive opens up 12 additional roster spots in the league. Bueckers could be assigned to either one of those teams in order to drum up interest in the expansion.

Rose BC

Mist v Rose - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Mist v Rose - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

While defending champions don't usually get to add recently crowned Rookie of the Year winners, there is one player on last year's Rose BC roster who would form an extremely fascinating tandem with Bueckers.

That player would be Angel Reese, who was seen having a good time with the Wings star during the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend. Notably, some pundits have named Dallas as a potential landing spot for Reese in the offseason following some tumultuous times with the Chicago Sky organization.

Even before anything happens on the WNBA front, Unrivaled could give fans yet another glimpse of the Bueckers-Reese partnership.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

