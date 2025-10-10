3 reasons why Saudi-backed Project B could end up luring away Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese from WNBA

In recent years, there has been immense growth in women's sports, with the WNBA serving as a perfect example. The league has seen a huge boost in popularity, with viewership numbers hitting record figures. However, there is a new league that could lure away the W's biggest stars.According to The Athletic, Grady Burnett and Geoff Prentice are gearing up to launch a new basketball league called Project B, backed by Saudi investors. The league will kick off with a women’s division, reportedly starting next year during the WNBA offseason. It will feature six teams competing in seven two-week tournaments across cities in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.The report indicates that the league aims to compete with the WNBA and may attract Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese. Here are three reasons why the Saudi-backed Project B could accomplish this.3 reasons why Saudi-backed Project B could lure away Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese from the WNBA#1. A complete focus on the Women's gameOne of the biggest gripes from WNBA fans and critics has been its connection to the NBA. Despite being the world’s premier women’s basketball league, the WNBA has often been seen as the NBA’s side project, reportedly losing millions each year just to stay afloat. While Project B is said to have plans for a men’s league in the future, its main focus appears to be launching a women’s league first.This is an appealing opportunity for women players who have sought recognition for their league independent of the men's game. Additionally, co-founder Grady Burnett acknowledges the expansion of women's sports and is eager to see it continue to thrive, stating that its current growth &quot;rivals anything in AI.&quot;&quot;The growth in women’s sports rivals anything in AI right now,” Burnett expressed via The Athletic.The opportunity to form a women's league with no ties to the NBA would provide a complete focus on the women's game and serve as an exciting proposition.#2. Better salary for players and coachesWNBA players have been vocal about their demands for better salaries for years, with the message being echoed once again during the 2025 WNBA All-Star game. However, despite the many attempts to renegotiate better deals, the WNBA and the players have been unable to compromise on a figure, leaving many frustrated.However, the new league is set to offer huge contracts to players, with the likes of Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers expected to earn millions. During his sit-down with The Athletic, Burnett expressed his desire to provide women athletes with similar pay structures to men.&quot;Sport has become this massive global asset class. For the vast majority, the players have not participated in the economics of that,&quot; he said. &quot;We think it’s really important to start with equity.”With Project B looking to provide &quot;equity&quot; to players in terms of pay, this could be a huge selling point for the newly emerging league.#1. The current CBA negotiations and a familiar leadership teamThe WNBA is in for a historic CBA negotiation with the WNBAPA this offseason as the two parties discuss the salary cap for the upcoming seasons. However, according to multiple reports, the negotiation is currently at a standstill with Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally labeling the WNBA's current terms as a &quot;slap in the face.&quot; Furthermore, Cathy Engelbert's public fallout with Napheesa Collier has left many questioning the WNBA's leadership.Meanwhile, Project B is reportedly led by former WNBA star Alana Beard, who will serve as the CEO of the league, while the likes of Candace Parker, Novak Djokovic, and Sloane Stephens are among the advisors. With the league set to feature an experienced group of athletes as its leadership core, it could prove to be an appealing factor.