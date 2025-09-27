The Minnesota Lynx are on the brink of elimination after falling 84-76 to the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 on Friday, a defeat made worse by a late-game injury to MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier.

Ad

Collier banged knees with Alyssa Thomas in the final 21 seconds and badly twisted her ankle, leaving the floor in tears while being helped off by staff.

After the game, AZ Central Sports' Dana Scott reported that Collier was seen using a wheeled scooter to the training room, a concerning development for the Lynx as they trail 2-1 with Game 4 still in Phoenix.

With Collier’s status -- and at least her full strength -- now uncertain for the remainder of the playoffs, here are adjustments the Lynx must consider.

Ad

Trending

3 things Minnesota Lynx must do to stay alive against Phoenix Mercury without Napheesa Collier

#1. Generate offense beyond Collier

The Lynx not only posted the WNBA’s best record this season but also led the league in offensive rating (109.5), compared to the Mercury’s seventh-ranked mark of 103.6.

Losing Collier’s 22.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game would be a massive blow. The next top scorers from the regular season are Kayla McBride (14.2 ppg) and Courtney Williams (13.6 ppg), while five others averaged more than 5.0 points per game and will need to step up.

Ad

#2. Alanna Smith must assert herself

In Game 3, co-Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith played fewer than 12 minutes and missed all four of her field goal attempts.

Her presence has been minimal this series, as Phoenix outscored Minnesota in the paint 54-40 in Game 1 and 42-28 in Game 3. The one exception came in Game 2, when Smith logged nearly 30 minutes, recording 13 points and nine rebounds, and the Lynx edged the paint battle 38-36.

Ad

For Minnesota to survive, Smith must be an interior force and disrupt Phoenix’s easy looks inside.

#3. Improve late-game execution

The Lynx have faltered in crunch time for two straight games. They blew a 16-point second-half lead in Game 2, ultimately losing 89-83 in overtime.

In Game 3, after Maria Kliundikova’s layup gave Minnesota a 76-75 edge, Phoenix stormed back: Satou Sabally drilled a three and sank four free throws, Thomas stole the ball from Collier and scored, and the Mercury closed with a 9-0 run to secure the win.

Minnesota did play 11 regular-season games without Collier and managed a 7-4 record, proving they have the depth to compete. Still, with the Mercury surging, overcoming her absence in Game 4 will be an uphill battle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More