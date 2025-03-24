The Golden State Valkyries left the WNBA community surprised by their picks from the expansion draft. Seven out of 11 players acquired by the Valkyries are international players. Led by Tiffany Hayes, the roster, as it stands now, does not look competitive enough to be a threat to title contenders such as the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx, among others.

However, the Valkyries have a handful of promising up-and-comers who could turn heads this season and develop into future faces of the franchise.

3 young Golden State Valkyries stars to watch out for ft. Kate Martin

#1. Kate Martin

Kate Martin was a second round (18th) pick of the 2024 WNBA draft, selected by the Las Vegas Aces. She had a fairly limited role due to the team already possessing better players at the guard position. However, she was impressive in the 11.5 minutes per game that she set foot on the hardwood. The 6-foot former Iowa Hawkeye averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds in her rookie season. But she proved to be a key piece when allowed to start.

On June 9, Martin made the most of this opportunity. In a tough 92-96 loss against the Los Angeles Sparks, the 24-year-old recorded her career-high of 13 points on a highly efficient 71.4% FG and 100% 3FG.

Martin further showed signs of improvement during the 2025 Unrivaled, averaging 8.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while representing the Laces BC. Her success at the 3x3 league could result in a role as the Valkyries’ starting guard.

#2. Carla Leite

Carla Leite headed back to France, signing with the Villeneuve-d'Ascq LM despite being selected by the Dallas Wings as their 9th overall pick of the 2024 WNBA draft.

At just 20 years old, Leite has already racked up an impressive professional resume. Representing the Tarbes Gespe Bigorre in the LFB, the 5-foot-9 pass-first guard won the Best Young Player award in 2022, averaging 11.8 points and 2.9 assists per game. She elevated her performance in the subsequent season, averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game (received LFB All-Star honors).

Leite also shone on the international stage, being named MVP at the 2023 FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship.

She will be expected to be the primary facilitator for the second unit of the Valkyries. Her intensity on both ends of the floor could also prove to be a difference-maker, helping the team spark a comeback when trailing in games.

#3. Janelle Salaun

The Golden State Valkyries' selection of Janelle Salaun came as a surprise. She was the only player to sign a training camp contract without being drafted or previously playing for a WNBA franchise.

While she has no WNBA experience under her belt, the 23-year-old is set to enter her debut season riding high on confidence after a terrific showing in the 2024-2025 EuroLeague Women season. Representing the Italian club Famila Schio, the versatile forward averaged 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in 12 games.

Averaging six points and themree rebounds during France’s silver-medal run at the 2024 Olympics, Salaun showed she could hold her ground against WNBA-level talent.

