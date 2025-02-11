$324,483 star puts Paige Bueckers on notice after wiping the floor with Breanna Stewart in Unrivaled

While she isn't partaking in the new league's first season, Paige Bueckers still has close ties to Unrivaled. Ahead of her joining the pro ranks, one current player threw down the gauntlet to the potential No. 1 pick.

On Monday night, Unrivaled kicked off its first-ever one-on-one tournament. A handful of women were chosen and then seeded before competing for the cash prize. Round one was loaded with excitement, as one of Unrivaled's biggest stars was knocked off in an upset.

Breanna Stewart entered the tournament as a one seed but found herself with an early exit. She was knocked off by No. 8 seed Aaliyah Edwards. While celebrating her victory, the former top-ten pick had some words for Paige Bueckers.

"Paige come for me next bro," Edwards said.

Edwards and Bueckers have a history, as the two played together at UConn. The former opted to enter the draft last year, where she was taken sixth overall by the Washington Mystics. In her rookie campaign, Edwards finished with averages of 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Edwards landed a sizable deal coming out of the draft, signing for $324,383 over four years. In 2025, she is expected to make $74,909.

Knowing that she is well on her way to joining the WNBA, the leaders of Unrivaled made sure to get Bueckers involved in some capacity. Over the summer, they inked her to an NIL deal for her senior year at UConn.

Paige Bueckers and Breanna Stewart show love to Aaliyah Edwards after upset win

Despite Aaliyah Edwards calling her out after her upset win, Paige Bueckers still showed love to her former UConn teammate. She reposted the clip of her taking down Breanna Stewart on Instagram while praising her play.

"Step back threes Im impressed," Bueckers wrote.

Edwards and Bueckers nearly had a chance to reunite in the WNBA, but things did not go the Washington Mystics' way in the lottery. They find themselves picked fourth overall in the first round of the 2025 WNBA Draft. As of now, Bueckers is expected to be selected by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 pick.

Paige Bueckers was not the only person to praise Edwards after her big win in the one-on-one tournament. Breanna Stewart also took to social media to give her her flowers following the major upset.

While they might have had to square off in the tournament, Stewart and Edwards are still teammates in Unrivaled. Currently sitting in last place with a 2-6 record, they'll be striving to get "Mist BC" back on track when the regular season resumes.

