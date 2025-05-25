$385,000 Liberty star makes massive statement on Indiana Fever fans after win over Caitlin Clark and Co: "You gotta be ready"

New York Liberty star Jonquel Jones had good things to say for Indiana Fever fans following their first meeting on Saturday in Indianapolis. She highlighted the atmosphere the fans created and the tough fight by the home team.

Ad

The defending WNBA champions found themselves in a thorough battle against Caitlin Clark and the Fever at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse but were able to will themselves to a come-from-behind 90-88 victory.

Jones, who signed a 2-year, $385,000 contract with New York last year, played a key role in her team's fightback. She scored 14 of her team-high 26 points in the last eight minutes of the game, where they turned things around from a 12-point deficit, 80-68, to the win.

Ad

Trending

In the postgame interview, last year's finals MVP spoke about their first game against the Fever, saying:

“Man, you gotta be ready when you come in here. Indiana has such great fans — we knew it was gonna be a tough one, we knew it was gonna be a fight. For their team to be a new team and they’re playing really well together, we expected it.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sabrina Ionescu also had a solid outing for the Liberty in the win, scoring 23 points, including the two free throws that gave them the marginal lead with 2.9 seconds to go. Breanna Stewart and Natasha Cloud, meanwhile, each had 16 points for New York.

For Indiana, it was Aliyah Boston who showed the way with 27 points, followed by Clark with 18.

New York Liberty stay unbeaten after victory over Indiana Fever

The New York Liberty remain the only unbeaten team in the Eastern Conference of 2025 WNBA season after a 90-88 road victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

Ad

The win came on the heels of their 92-78 win over the Las Vegas Aces in their season-opener on May 17 and then their 99-74 shellacking of the Chicago Sky on May 22 to get their title defense campaign to an auspicious start.

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty - Source: Getty

Natasha Cloud, playing in her first year in New York, is leading the charge early for the Liberty, averaging 18.6 points, 7.6 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals in three games so far.

Ad

Jonquel Jones has been steady for 18 points and 9.6 rebounds, while Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu have been churning out 17.6 and 15.6 points, respectively.

New York will play back-to-back home games against the Golden State Valkyries next on Tuesday and Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More