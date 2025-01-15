Candace Parker, a three-time WNBA champion, lauded her niece, Naomi Parker, on Instagram for her impressive high school season. The two-time WNBA MVP uploaded a post highlighting the stats of the high school senior on Tuesday.

"Niecey poo is HOOPIN 🔥," the caption read.

The post included Naomi's season averages of 21.1 points, 4.0 assists and 5.9 rebounds, and her 3-point shooting percentage of 42%.

Candace Parker's Story (Source: Instagram/@candaceparker)

Candace's niece plays for the Steinbrenner Lady Warriors of Steinbrenner High School in Lutz, Florida. The Lady Warriors are ranked as the 72nd-best team in the state of Florida, according to MaxPreps. Steinbrenner's latest matchup was against the Jefferson High School Dragons out of Tampa, Florida, which Steinbrenner won 68-28.

Naomi leads the team in both points and assists per game and celebrated reaching 1,000 career points in December. The 5-foot-9 guard is currently uncommitted.

Candace, a proud aunt, is also an outspoken advocate for women's rights and fostering a better ecosystem for the next generation of athletes.

Candace Parker sends support to Tennessee women's basketball coach

Family isn't the only thing Candace Parker uses her platform to elevate. The former player and current broadcaster took to her Instagram story on Friday to voice her support for Tennessee Lady Volunteers coach Kim Caldwell. Parker, who is a Tennessee icon, won two National Player of the Year awards and helped the program to two national championships.

Caldwell is in her first season at Tennessee, having been officially named coach on April 7. The Lady Vols got off to a 13-0 start this season. However, they suffered back-to-back defeats against Oklahoma and LSU.

"I would want to play for her 🧡🧡, " Parker wrote on her story.

Parker added a second story, agreeing with Caldwell's statement that the team "don't want moral victories" following their two setbacks. Since her posts, the Lady Vols defeated Arkansas on Sunday, bringing their record to 14-2.

Parker, herself, played for the late Pat Summitt, whose legendary coaching career spanned 38 years. Summitt was the first NCAA basketball coach to win 1,000 games and led her team to eight national championships. The decorated coach also won five Naismith College Coach of the Year awards, the most of any woman ever.

In 2017, the NCAA established the Pat Summitt Award, which recognizes an individual within the NCAA who demonstrated their commitment to the development of their athletes and making a positive impact in their lives.

